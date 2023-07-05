2023 FIDE Women’s World Championship: Chinese Chess Players Compete for the Crown

Title: Shanghai Hosts the 2023 FIDE Women’s World Championship Tournament

Subtitle: Chinese Chess Players Compete for the Coveted World Chess Championship Title

Date: July 4th, 2023

Shanghai, China – The highly anticipated 2023 FIDE Women’s World Championship Tournament has commenced in Shanghai, with Chinese chess players Ju Wenjun and Lei Tingjie battling it out for the prestigious World Chess Championship title. The opening ceremony took place on July 4th at the InterContinental Shanghai Jing’an Hotel.

The tournament, spanning over three weeks, will witness a face-off between Shanghai’s own Ju Wenjun and Chongqing’s Lei Tingjie, as they vie for the championship title. The opening ceremony saw Lei Tingjie draw the white pieces, while Ju Wenjun assumed control of the black pieces. In the first round, Lei Tingjie will have the first move advantage.

Dana Reznis-Ozola, the deputy director of the FIDE Management Committee, expressed admiration for China‘s chess sports management department, stating that the country’s systematic support and focus on training young players have played a significant role in the success of Chinese chess. Reznis-Ozola also expressed hope that other countries would be inspired to challenge China by working harder and dedicating themselves to the sport.

The tournament, described as a Chinese derby, began on July 5th, at 3:00 pm local time. The first half of the FIDE Women’s World Championship will take place at the Shanghai Chess Academy from July 5th to 12th. The second half of the competition will be held in Chongqing from July 15th to 22nd. The tournament will consist of 12 rounds, with the first player to reach 6.5 points declared the winner. In case of a tie after 12 rounds, a rapid chess playoff will determine the ultimate victor. The total prize money for the competition amounts to 500,000 euros, with the winner receiving 60% of the bonus, and the runner-up capturing 40%. If a playoff occurs, the percentages will be adjusted to 55% and 45% respectively.

Ju Wenjun, the defending champion, will be participating in the event for the third consecutive time. She achieved her first world title in 2018 by defeating Tan Zhongyi and successfully defended it against Russian player Lagono in December of the same year. In 2020, Ju Wenjun defended her title once again by defeating Russian teenager Goryachkina.

As a city with a rich chess history, Shanghai is honored to host the FIDE Women’s World Championship for the third time. The competition, which holds great significance for chess enthusiasts worldwide, aims to promote chess at large. Shanghai hopes that successfully hosting this event will encourage more citizens to participate in sports, enhance its image as an international metropolis, and solidify its position as a global sports events capital.

The Shanghai stage of the tournament is sponsored by the World Chess Federation, the Chess Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the China Chess Association, and the Shanghai Sports Bureau. The event is organized by the Shanghai Chess Sports Management Center and co-organized by the Research Center, with support from China Mobile Shanghai Company and Shanghai Three Guns (Group) Co., Ltd.

The competition is expected to showcase outstanding gameplay, fierce competition, and the exceptional skills of chess players Ju Wenjun and Lei Tingjie. Chess lovers around the world eagerly await the outcome of this thrilling championship.

For more information, please contact:

[Your Name]

[Your Contact Number]

[Your Email Address]

(Note: This news article has been adapted from the given content)