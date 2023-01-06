Home Business Ces 2023, Android Auto Coolwalk: Google releases the new version and HD maps arrive
Ces 2023, Android Auto Coolwalk: Google releases the new version and HD maps arrive

by admin
Ces 2023, Android Auto Coolwalk: Google releases the new version and HD maps arrive

Android Automotive: New features with integrated Google

Vehicles with Android Automotive on board, such as models proposed by Polestar, Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Renault and Volvos, also get new features. These cars have now integrated Google Assistant, Google Maps and other apps from Google Play directly on the car screen without the need to connect a smartphone. Soon, according to Google, they will also have the YouTube app.

At CES 2023, Google equipped this version with new functions. The first is the Waze app which is now “available in select Renault vehicles” and will later be available in more Android Automotive-enabled cars.

Google’s new HD maps are now available for automakers using Google Automotive Services, starting with the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3. The new update, as Google explains, provides “precise road details such as road markings and obstacles to support automakers that offer assisted and autonomous driving.

At CES 2023, Google equipped this version with new functions. The first is the Waze app which is now "available in select Renault vehicles" and will later be available in more Android Automotive-enabled cars.

Google's new HD maps are now available for automakers using Google Automotive Services, starting with the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3. The new update, as Google explains, provides "precise road details such as road markings and obstacles to support automakers that offer assisted and autonomous driving.

