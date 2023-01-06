[The Epoch Times, January 06, 2023]On January 6, Wang Xuefeng, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, was investigated. Wang Xuefeng had served in the Commission for Discipline Inspection for a long time.

On the 6th, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China reported that Wang Xuefeng, the former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People’s Congress, was being reviewed and investigated for “serious violations of discipline and law.”

The 68-year-old Wang Xuefeng has served in the CCP Discipline Inspection Commission for a long time. Since 2001, he has successively served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, Secretary General, and Deputy Secretary.

From August 2010, Wang Xuefeng served as Secretary of the Tangshan Municipal Party Committee. From February 2013, he ceased to serve as Secretary of the Tangshan Municipal Party Committee and became the Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People’s Congress.

Before Wang Xuefeng fell, Xie Jilai, the former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People’s Congress, was prosecuted in November last year.

After the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, many high-ranking officials in Hebei have been dismissed. In addition to Xie Jilai and Wang Xuefeng, Song Taiping, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People’s Congress, Zhang Jiehui, former vice governor and former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and former vice chairman of the Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, former member of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of Propaganda Ai Wenli, former deputy governor Li Qian, former member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and former deputy governor Zhang He.

When Wang Xuefeng was Party Secretary of Tangshan City, he was investigated by the International Organization for Investigating the Persecution of Falun Gong because he participated in the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners.

Overseas Minghui Net reported in 2011 that in just ten months from August 2010 to June 2011, Tangshan “610” (an illegal organization established by the CCP to persecute Falun Gong), Political and Legal Committee, State Security, and Public Security made at least 70 There was a vicious case of kidnapping Falun Gong practitioners. At least 140 innocent Falun Gong practitioners were kidnapped, ransacked, detained, and tortured in forced labor camps. Wang Xuefeng, Secretary of the Tangshan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Xu Demao, Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, Jia Wenya, Director of the Public Security Bureau, and Liu Xiaozhong, Deputy Director of the Public Security Bureau, all bear unshirkable responsibilities.

