Three references for the Cigl: minimum wage, representation and participation

“I just want to say two things, we are about to experience a very important moment of this congress. We have chosen to have an open congress and want to talk to everyone, also learning to listen. Listening is important for us and also for those who have different ideas from ours. Asking to listen is also asking to be listened to”.These are the words of the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landinibefore leaving the stage – on the occasion of the XIX National Congress of the CGIL in Rimini – to the premier Giorgia Meloni while the minority in Congress left the room when the Prime Minister went up. In their place, the delegates who left left stuffed animals to denounce the “State massacre of Cutro”. The rest of the hall is full and the delegates are listening in silence, without applause or boos, the intervention of the Premier.

In summary, the CGIL said it was in favor of a new law on representation which, however, risks cutting the smaller unions out of the negotiations. In his report, Landini has also broken a spear in favor of the minimum wage on which economists are divided. Finally, the number one of the CGIL said he was available for forms of participation, but only in the form of codetermination. However, it is difficult to imagine in what terms.

“I have read some reconstructions which, I confess, amused me, according to which it was believed that after confirming my presence I would question that very presence for fear of protests and of being booed. Gentlemen, I’ve been booed more or less since I was 16, I’ve been booed for 30 years. I am a knight of merit in this matter“, Meloni said. “I don’t shy away from a context knowing it’s difficult, it doesn’t scare me,” remarked the prime minister.

Punctual passage on tax reform vplowed yesterday by the Council of Ministers which “focuses on the most fragile, on the middle class”, Meloni explains, underlining that the Government is working “to deliver to the Italians an overall reform that reforms the efficiency of the tax structure, reduces the tax burden and fights tax evasion, which simplifies obligations and creates a relationship of trust between the State and the tax payer ”. “We want to use the tax lever as a tool for economic growth, a reform that pays close attention to work, with interventions on medium-low incomes and news for employees“.

The premier says no to the minimum wage

“We claim choices. These are first steps.” he added. “I want to reiterate that in order to achieve the objectives, I believe that the introduction of the minimum wage is not the most effective way. The establishment of a minimum wage by law runs the risk of not becoming an additional protection but a substitute. We would end up doing another favor to the economic concentrations“, he claims.

For Meloni “we need a universal social shock absorber system, we need to give everyone the best possible guarantees, not build a citadel of guaranteed impervious to those who remain outside. There must be no rights for workers of series A and series B. I agree on this and we can work together“.

The Premier then returns to bury the Citizenship Income: “It was a duty to abolish it for those who are able to work. The tool has kept people in conditions in poverty, the only way to get them out of that condition is work. It was a measure meant to be transitory, but whoever has taken it for three years is in the starting condition. Upstream there was an error: he put in the same cauldron who could work and who couldn’t, offering everyone the same answer“.

