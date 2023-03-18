Home World Argument between Red Star players Luka Mitrović and Luka Vildoza | Sports
World

Argument between Red Star players Luka Mitrović and Luka Vildoza | Sports

by admin
Argument between Red Star players Luka Mitrović and Luka Vildoza | Sports

A tense moment on the Red Star bench during the match against Barcelona in Spain.

Izvor: Sports Club/Print Screen

It was tense on the Red Star bench during the match against Barcelona, ​​because the cameras “caught” the discussion between Luka Mitrović and Luka Vildoza. The Argentine complained about something to the Serbian center, he answered him, and coach Duško Ivanović came over, listened to Mitrović and the situation calmed down.

Of course, situations like this are common in sports, but considering Zvezda’s current moment and painful defeats in the last week, as well as drastic falls, it is certain that the tension between the red and whites has increased. In Barcelona, ​​it was also seen in this situation on the bench, although even in those moments, Zvezda matched the host very well and played an equal first half in the Blaugrana. Look at that situation:

While Mitrović in Barcelona was one of the players who “pulled” the red and white, until this discussion on the bench, Vildoza struggled on the field again and did not indicate that he would get out of the form crisis. Of course, not long after this they played together again and tried to “nail it” with the red and whites.

(WORLD)

See also  LOGISTICS / Digital transformation in ports: Luca Santonico's point - News

You may also like

Protest in Paris against the pension reform |...

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to support Finland...

Protest against the European plan for Kosovo |...

“Deserved victory, we are happy. Eight finals await...

«Today we were more cynical than usual. Penalty...

Luke Black responded to colleagues’ roll calls |...

Vremenska prognoza subota 18 mart 2023 | Vremenska...

The bridge over the Strait? “For me it...

Resident Evil 4 did it: is it the...

“I’m back”, Trump returns to Facebook and Youtube...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy