A tense moment on the Red Star bench during the match against Barcelona in Spain.

Izvor: Sports Club/Print Screen

It was tense on the Red Star bench during the match against Barcelona, ​​because the cameras “caught” the discussion between Luka Mitrović and Luka Vildoza. The Argentine complained about something to the Serbian center, he answered him, and coach Duško Ivanović came over, listened to Mitrović and the situation calmed down.

Of course, situations like this are common in sports, but considering Zvezda’s current moment and painful defeats in the last week, as well as drastic falls, it is certain that the tension between the red and whites has increased. In Barcelona, ​​it was also seen in this situation on the bench, although even in those moments, Zvezda matched the host very well and played an equal first half in the Blaugrana. Look at that situation:

While Mitrović in Barcelona was one of the players who “pulled” the red and white, until this discussion on the bench, Vildoza struggled on the field again and did not indicate that he would get out of the form crisis. Of course, not long after this they played together again and tried to “nail it” with the red and whites.

