Home » Chad: moving forward with the project for the development of digital finance
Business

Chad: moving forward with the project for the development of digital finance

by admin

Chad and the African Development Bank (AFDB) have signed a $650,000 grant agreement to expand digital services, through the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility.

The funding will advance the Microfinance Development Support for Women and Youth Entrepreneurship project, which aims to strengthen women’s economic empowerment and youth entrepreneurship in rural Chad.

The project has three components: improve the supply of microfinance services and develop digital finance; stimulate demand for financial services; and strengthen the business ecosystem in rural Chad.

Ali Lamine Zeine, African Development Bank country director for Chad, said: “At the Bank, we recognize that we have an important role to play in supporting innovative technologies that can increase access and use of digital financial solutions and stimulate entrepreneurship, especially among excluded and less well-off groups”. He added: “This initiative contributes to the achievement of our High 5 strategic priorities seeking to build a strong and sustainable microfinance sector in Chad, with the potential to break down barriers to inclusive digital finance solutions, accelerating economic resilience, reducing poverty and stimulating growth.” [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the opportunities opened up by the booming digital economy in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/mobile-economy

See also  The SEC accuses Terra Luna: deceived investors, billions in smoke

You may also like

The Unified Patent Court is under way

Eurovita, the five “white knights” will form a...

Will there be another rate cut? – Wall...

Resolution 20 of 06/12/2023 – Authorization to spend...

Peugeot 408 leasing: This is the best offer

Cinecittà World aims to grow with the history...

National Bureau of Statistics: Since the beginning of...

Audi boss Markus Duesmann is aiming for higher...

Payrails used this pitch deck to attract large...

Paola Ferrari: “De Benedetti-Silvio? The honor of arms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy