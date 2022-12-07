Aviation stocks rose violently in the afternoon. As of press time,Air China(00753) rose 16.61% to HK$7.37; China Eastern Airlines (00670) rose 15.95% to HK$3.49; China Southern Airlines (01055) rose 10.21% to HK$5.18;Cathay Pacific(00293) rose 4.91% to HK$8.55.

On the news side, the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism for the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic issued the “Notice on Further Optimizing the Implementation of Epidemic Prevention and Control”. Among them, it is proposed that no nucleic acid test negative certificates and health codes will be inspected for cross-regional migrants, and no landing inspections will be carried out.

In addition, according to the information of the State Council Office, next year’s New Year’s Day holiday will be from December 31 this year to January 2 next year, a total of 3 days.Since the holiday date is determined, according toSame journeyThe data shows that as of 10:00 a.m. that day, the search volume for air tickets during New Year’s Day has increased by more than 5 times compared with the same period the day before, and the search volume for hotels during New Year’s Day has increased by nearly 7 times compared with the same time the day before.

