Home Business ChatGPT & Co.: This is how Europe wants to tame artificial intelligence
Business

ChatGPT & Co.: This is how Europe wants to tame artificial intelligence

by admin
ChatGPT & Co.: This is how Europe wants to tame artificial intelligence

ChatGPT is the latest sensation in the field of artificial intelligence, or AI for short. A bot that can compose essays, speeches, songs, jokes, poems, even court decisions in seconds. The number of their users is increasing rapidly. The Commission, Parliament and EU member states have been tinkering with the Artificial Intelligence Act, the world‘s first set of rules for artificial intelligence, for almost two years. But ChatGPT ruins all their work. Now the politicians and officials are hastily rewriting their bills, expanding them to include clever chatbots. In practice, this could mean that anyone who uses ChatGPT must meet strict requirements.

See also  The Women's Tennis Association: the video call of the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai with the IOC president is not enough

You may also like

Flashpoints – EU defense ministers discuss ammunition for...

Migrant massacre: Piantedosi, the harsh reactions of Pd,...

AION Y Younger officially launched with a guide...

Twitter: Temporary technical problems with the short message...

Fed, Powell remains hawkish: we will raise rates...

D – International Women’s Day draws attention to...

Rome, easy and never repaid loans: the social...

Munich fintech boss pays out bonus in the...

Ascopiave: revenues and EBITDA grow in 2022, net...

Tillmann Schulz: You need to know that about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy