ChatGPT is the latest sensation in the field of artificial intelligence, or AI for short. A bot that can compose essays, speeches, songs, jokes, poems, even court decisions in seconds. The number of their users is increasing rapidly. The Commission, Parliament and EU member states have been tinkering with the Artificial Intelligence Act, the world‘s first set of rules for artificial intelligence, for almost two years. But ChatGPT ruins all their work. Now the politicians and officials are hastily rewriting their bills, expanding them to include clever chatbots. In practice, this could mean that anyone who uses ChatGPT must meet strict requirements.