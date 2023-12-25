Check out Sam Altman’s ultra-rare watch – worth almost half a million euros

Altman’s $435,000 watch peeked out from his left sleeve at a Wired conference in 2018. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman may seem down-to-earth, but he lives luxuriously.

He owns racing cars and several properties.

He was spotted wearing a watch worth half a million euros on a luxury watch website.

Among Sam Altman’s many titles – fired and returning OpenAI CEO, former president of Y Combinator, universal basic income advocate, part-timeHawaii residents – we have to add another one: clock type.

A very, very, very expensive type of watch.

Altman owns a watch that is so rare that only 33 examples were made like this luxury watch website KeepTheTime reported. After Altman wore a chunky gold watch to a Wired event in 2018, Business Insider asked the site for help identifying the distinctive timepiece.

“Not watches that you see in the great outdoors every day”

The watch, the Greubel Forsey Invention Piece 1 in red gold, cost 520,000 Swiss francs when it was released in 2008, a spokesman for Greubel Forsey confirmed. According to the exchange rate at the time, this corresponds to approximately 435,000 euros.

“These are not the kind of clocks you see in the great outdoors every day,” wrote KeepTheTime. “Pieces like these have retail prices so far removed from affordability that the average watch collector finds them fun to look at and read about, but that’s about it – just like car enthusiasts drool over pictures of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 or Lamborghini Sian. “

Altman’s watch. Greubel Forsey

The watch itself is a hockey puck with a somewhat confusing face, which, according to the makers, was the result of four years of work to rearrange “the volumes and surfaces of the timepiece according to a new technical and aesthetic structure.”

Whatever that means, Altman seems to like it. Thirteen seconds after the start of the Video During his Wired talk, KeepTheTime spotted Altman taking a quick look at his hands resting on his knees.

“Wait, is that Sam Altman doing the classic watch geek move of looking at his wrist to make sure his watch is exposed,” the website asked.

A spokesman for Altman did not respond to a request for comment.

