cheer up! The export turnover was 12.8 billion US dollars!Canton Fair Phase 1 “Transcript” Revealed_Guangming.com

The first phase of the 133rd Canton Fair was held in Guangzhou from April 15th to 19th, during which 12,911 companies from more than 200 countries and regions around the world participated in the offline exhibition, 66,000 overseas buyers attended the fair, and the export turnover was 12.8 billion US dollars. Among them, there are 3,856 new exhibitors, and 150 debut events for the first show of new products. This is the first time in three years that the Canton Fair has fully resumed its offline holding. This year’s Canton Fair’s exhibition area and the number of exhibitors have reached record highs.

At present, the second phase of the Canton Fair (April 23-27) has entered the countdown to its debut, and the third phase (May 1-5) is ready to go. It is estimated that during the entire Canton Fair, there will be more than 34,000 offline exhibitors, and more than 9,000 new exhibitors. Tens of thousands of China‘s “intelligent manufacturing” will be unveiled, and global businessmen will come and return with full load.

The Canton Fair is full of “new” ideas and foreign businessmen place orders one after another

China‘s “intelligent manufacturing” is eye-catching and attracts money

The Canton Fair, which has gone through more than 60 years of ups and downs, has added “new color” this year. A new exhibition hall of 100,000 square meters has been newly opened, and the total exhibition area has increased from 1.18 million square meters to 1.5 million square meters.

In the newly established industrial automation and intelligent manufacturing new exhibition area, the most eye-catching thing is a C2M flexible customized unmanned production line built with 5 robots. It only takes 2-3 minutes to complete the order by scanning the code on the mobile phone. Intelligent and flexible manufacturing from materials to products. In front of the booth, many buyers stopped to watch and consult.

Exhibitor Zheng Lingyang: Today we received more than 200 foreign customers, and more and more interested customers are expected to sign orders for 100-200 units, with an amount of 10 million yuan.

In addition to these large-scale intelligent manufacturing industrial products, this glasses that can be applied in the industrial field has also been favored by many foreign businessmen. The reporter learned that this type of glasses is mainly used in the field of industrial power inspection, which can realize real-time transmission of on-site images, fast upload of inspection data, and remote consultation of equipment failures.

Exhibitor Yue Hao: China‘s technology has been developing all the time, and overseas customers also hope to use our intelligent manufacturing equipment to go global and help them improve the efficiency of production and manufacturing. So I think this is a sign that China is developing better and better, moving towards globalization and the world.

Among the exhibitors of this Canton Fair, the number of high-quality characteristic enterprises has reached a record high. There are about 5,700 high-quality enterprises including leading enterprises in the industry, professional and new “little giant” enterprises, and national high-tech enterprises. The new products made in China have brought a series of surprises to overseas buyers.

In the new energy vehicle and intelligent networked vehicle exhibition area, the aircraft used for logistics transportation was exhibited for the first time, and its maximum load can reach 500 catties.

Dutch buyer: I have never seen it before, but I think this is the future development trend in China. I can find new products at the Canton Fair, and I think it is a good place for me to know new Chinese products. Because we don’t have so many factories in Europe, and we don’t get together like here, we can meet many people.

In addition to unmanned aerial vehicles, there are other self-driving series products in the new exhibition area, such as unmanned taxis, freight vehicles, minibuses and sanitation vehicles, which have attracted many businessmen to come to test drive.

This deformable OLED TV, its screen can be freely changed from flat to curved. A TV can meet various needs such as watching TV, watching movies, playing e-sports games, etc., bringing users a more immersive experience.

A professional and new “little giant” company in Guangzhou that specializes in virtual reality products. Their latest generation of VR (virtual reality) equipment allows players to feel as if they are on the scene in the game.

In addition to enterprises in Guangdong, exhibitors from all over the country also took this Canton Fair as a display window. At this year’s Canton Fair, more than 1,300 companies from Ningbo, Zhejiang Province participated in the exhibition, with 3,700 booths and 12,000 exhibitors.

A company that specializes in small home appliances has sent more than a dozen business personnel who can speak English, French and Spanish to this exhibition, hoping to get more orders.

A total of 589 Henan exhibitors participated in this Canton Fair, including 110 high-tech enterprises and 67 foreign trade transformation and upgrading base enterprises. In addition to the innovation of new energy vehicles, there is also a new display of intelligent manufacturing. The smart light pole produced by a company is six meters high and integrates more than 20 functions such as gateways, display screens, traffic signal equipment, and smart lighting.

Exhibitor Ma Yue: Through smart lighting, we can make it achieve 30-40% brightness when there is no car, and automatically restore 100% once a car comes, realizing an overall energy saving.

While displaying Chinese products and services, this year’s Canton Fair further expanded the scale of the import exhibition. 508 companies from 40 countries and regions participated in 12 professional exhibition areas, of which exhibitors from countries and regions along the “Belt and Road” accounted for 73 %.

In the display area of ​​a Korean product, the body and foot dryer, which was launched at the Canton Fair, only takes 2 minutes to dry the whole body. It is mainly used for disabled elderly or pregnant women who are inconvenient to dry their bodies by themselves. On a product display stand in Malaysia, an electric iron can automatically adjust the ironing temperature according to the thickness of the fabric.

“Made in China” uses quality to “plant grass” in the international market

At the Canton Fair, in addition to new exhibition areas, new exhibits, and new friends, there were also many familiar “old faces”. Dalong, a buyer from Uzbekistan, has been looking forward to finally being able to come to the Canton Fair in person after three years.

Zhang Ding, director of the overseas marketing department of a domestic company, also met batch after batch of foreign buyers at the exhibition as he wished. This time they have prepared more than 200 products in more than 10 categories, 20% of which are new products.

Exhibitor Zhang Ding: The meeting efficiency of the Canton Fair is very high. If customers from all over the world come, they will have more opportunities.

Many buyers will also go to the factory for field inspections during the Canton Fair. At present, the factory is producing at full capacity, and the production schedule has reached June this year.

Dongguan, which is only 40 kilometers away from the Canton Fair, is known as the “World Factory”. More than 280 companies participated in the exhibition this time. With exhibitions held at their doorsteps, exhibitors in Dongguan also opened their doors, inviting businessmen to visit factories and directly experience the strength of “Intelligent Manufacturing in China“.

Jin Xingxi, an 82-year-old Korean buyer, has been in the ceramic tile business for more than 50 years and has participated in more than 30 Canton Fairs. After visiting the exhibition this time, he came to a ceramics company in Gaobu Town, Dongguan for an on-site visit.

When looking at a curved rock slab with a maximum curvature of 180°, Jin Xingxi showed great interest.

Jin Xingxi, a Korean buyer: If your production equipment is not highly automated, it is impossible to have a stable product quality. In the whole process of watching the production line in the factory, I really feel that all the equipment here is used. latest technology.

A “specialized, special and new” enterprise in Guangdong Province in Qiaotou Town, Dongguan. Its main products are electronic products such as laptops and tablet computers. Three Russian guests took a fancy to several new products exhibited at the Canton Fair, so they visited the factory directly.

Exhibitor Zheng Yongze: Our booth receives about 20 customers every day, and about 5 customers will come to visit the factory every day.

At this year’s Canton Fair, more than 100 companies from Dongguan participated in the exhibition for the first time. Most of these new companies have innovative genes and were produced in the soil of innovation. They have a common wish to use the platform of the Canton Fair to use The quality of “Made in China” “plants grass” in the international market.

At the same time as the Canton Fair was held, the 133rd Canton Fair and the 2nd Pearl River International Trade Forum also kicked off, and set up a number of themed sub-forums. Whether it is the sub-forum “Building an Innovation Highland for Investment System in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, the sub-forum “Intellectual Property Protection and High-quality Trade Development”, or the sub-forum “Finance Empowers High-quality Development of Foreign Trade”, the guests, experts and scholars gathered together Together, we will offer advice and suggestions for the high-quality development of trade from multiple perspectives.

