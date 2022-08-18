Home Business China Automobile Association: July commercial vehicle production and sales of 244,000 units and 246,000 units decreased by 6.2% and 12.5% ​​month-on-month _ Securities Times Network
China Automobile Association: July commercial vehicle production and sales of 244,000 units and 246,000 units decreased by 6.2% and 12.5% ​​month-on-month

2022-08-18
China Automobile Association: July commercial vehicle production and sales fell 6.2% and 12.5% ​​month-on-month to 244,000 and 246,000

2022-08-18 10:48

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wang Huancheng

Securities Times Network

Wang Huancheng

2022-08-18 10:48

According to the statistics and analysis of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in July 2022, with the further implementation of a package of policies to stabilize the economy, the recovery of consumer confidence, and the increase in demand for infrastructure and logistics, the decline in commercial vehicle production and sales narrowed compared with the previous month. . In July 2022, the production and sales of commercial vehicles were 244,000 and 246,000, down 6.2% and 12.5% ​​month-on-month, down 22.9% and 21.5% year-on-year, and the decline was narrower than the previous month. From January to July 2022, the production and sales of commercial vehicles were 1.927 million and 1.948 million, down 36.9% and 39.3% year-on-year.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    China Automobile Association: July commercial vehicle production and sales fell 6.2% and 12.5% ​​month-on-month to 244,000 and 246,000

    Wang Huancheng

    2022-08-18

