According to the statistics and analysis of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in July 2022, with the further implementation of a package of policies to stabilize the economy, the recovery of consumer confidence, and the increase in demand for infrastructure and logistics, the decline in commercial vehicle production and sales narrowed compared with the previous month. . In July 2022, the production and sales of commercial vehicles were 244,000 and 246,000, down 6.2% and 12.5% ​​month-on-month, down 22.9% and 21.5% year-on-year, and the decline was narrower than the previous month. From January to July 2022, the production and sales of commercial vehicles were 1.927 million and 1.948 million, down 36.9% and 39.3% year-on-year.