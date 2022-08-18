China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Recently, some netizens broke the news that Jin Qiaoqiao’s husband had a mistress, and many netizens speculated that the mistress might be Jiang Shuying? A series of trends in public opinion forced the parties involved in public opinion to come out for clarification.

On August 17, Jin Qiaoqiao himself responded by posting on his personal social account, “The rumors stop with the wise! Watch more movies when you have time.”

On the morning of August 18, Jiang Shuying Studio issued a statement in response to this. The statement stated that the false information spread on the Internet against Ms. Jiang Shuying’s malicious guidance has had a serious negative impact on Ms. Jiang Shuying’s work life and public image. , stop the dissemination of content that is not.

The studio said that it originally watched everyone eat melons rationally, and did not intend to respond to speculations made out of nothing, nor did it intend to occupy public resources. However, the public opinion was intensified by the instigation of people with intentions, and the rumors and rumors of Ms. Jiang Shuying will not be tolerated.

Jiang Shuying himself reprinted the content of the statement and wrote: “Happiness can be created, but not fabricated; I can be discussed, but not slandered.”

In this regard, the editor said that if you have melons, let them go, and don’t make things out of nothing, let netizens speculate without reason, and affect the normal work and life of others. There have been many cases before that show the power of online exposure. Don’t easily let unrelated people fall into online exposure because of unfounded speculation.