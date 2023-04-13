DiDi Global is developing its own self-driving taxis together with Chinese automakers and intends to launch them in 2025 on its own ride-hailing service.

The company itself announced it, specifying that the autonomous driving unit of the Chinese giant also showed a concept of robotaxi, or driverless taxi, called DiDi Neuron. The vehicle features a robotic arm in the back that can pick up luggage or wake up passengers who have fallen asleep.