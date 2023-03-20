For the first time in 26 years, a German cabinet member is visiting Taiwan: Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) is traveling to Taipei on Monday. China reacted with outrage to the travel announcement.

For the first time in 26 years, a German cabinet member is visiting Taiwan: Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) is leaving for Taipei on Monday. According to her ministry, the aim of the two-day visit is to strengthen cooperation with Taiwan in science, research and education. The focus is on semiconductor research and the development of skilled workers, research on the use of green hydrogen and the expansion of cooperation in battery research.

China reacted with outrage to the travel announcement. The Chinese embassy informed the editorial network Germany (RND) that it had “expressed great displeasure” with the responsible German authorities. Taiwan is under growing pressure from Beijing. Since the split between China and Taiwan in 1949, Beijing has viewed the island as a breakaway territory that it wants to reunite with the mainland – if necessary using military force.

