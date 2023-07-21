China’s Waste Electrical and Electronic Product Recycling System Shows Remarkable Progress with 150,000 Recycling Outlets and Booming ‘Internet + Recycling’ Format

Title: China Achieves Remarkable Progress in Waste Electrical and Electronic Product Recycling System

Date: July 21, 2022

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced significant achievements in the construction of China‘s waste electrical and electronic product recycling and processing system. At a special press conference held on July 21, Song Changqing, the second-level inspector of the Environmental Protection Department of the NDRC, expressed satisfaction with the collaborative efforts from local governments, relevant departments, and the entire industry.

According to the latest data shared by Song Changqing, approximately 150,000 recycling outlets for renewable resources have been established in major cities across China as of 2022. The adoption of the “Internet + recycling” format has witnessed a remarkable boost, further enhancing accessibility and convenience for citizens. Moreover, the country has 109 qualified processing companies with an annual standardized processing capacity surpassing 160 million units.

One of the most notable achievements is the substantial increase in the annual standard disassembly volume of “four machines and one brain.” These refer to mobile phones, personal computers, televisions, air conditioners, and refrigerators – the most commonly discarded electronic devices. As of 2022, the annual standard disassembly volume is expected to reach an impressive 84 million units. This remarkable figure marks a significant 525% increase compared to the volume before the implementation of the fund system.

Additionally, the standard dismantling rate has witnessed a substantial rise, increasing by 44 percentage points compared to 2012. This indicates a more robust and efficient process of dismantling electronic waste and underscores the progress made in ensuring responsible recycling.

Looking ahead, the NDRC, in collaboration with relevant departments, is committed to further improving the waste recycling policy system. The focus will be on increasing financial support, consolidating the waste electrical and electronic product recycling system, enriching recycling models, and enhancing the level of dismantling and utilization. These measures aim to foster high-quality development within the industry.

