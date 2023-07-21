“Days of Chasing Light”: A Heartwarming and Inspiring Youth Drama

“Days of Chasing Light” Concludes with High Ratings and Positive Reviews

August 30, 2022

Huizhou, China – The highly anticipated TV series “Days of Chasing Light” came to a successful conclusion today, leaving a lasting impact on audiences across the country. Produced by CCTV, Youku, and Perfect World Film and Television Li Zheng Studio, the drama has garnered widespread acclaim for its touching story and exceptional performances.

Released on June 29, “Days of Chasing Light” quickly became a sensation, surpassing 1.5% in peak ratings for CCTV’s live broadcast. The series also gained popularity on Youku, with an exceeding number of views, and scored 8.4 on Douban, solidifying its reputation as the most captivating youth inspirational drama of the summer. Netizens praised the show for its resonance and relatability, with comments such as “joyful and resonant,” “acting out my youth,” and “dream back to life in the third year of high school.”

The success of “Days of Chasing Light” has not gone unnoticed by mainstream media. Xinhua Net, Wen Wei Po, Beijing Daily, and other leading publications have commended the drama for its innovative approach to the campus genre, balancing “youth reality” with an “ideal life.” The series has also been lauded for its social value, addressing important themes such as education, family dynamics, and personal growth.

“The Days of Chasing Light” revolves around a group of high school students preparing for the college entrance examination. Led by their homeroom teacher, Hao Nan, portrayed by actor Guo Jingfei, the students strive to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams. The drama intricately explores the various facets of their lives, including the pressures of exam preparation, the relationships between teachers and students, and the impact of family backgrounds.

In the grand finale, Class 14 successfully concludes their senior year, with students like Ren Zhen getting into their dream medical university and Gao Yuan being admitted to civil aviation. The story highlights the importance of perseverance and self-discovery, as each character finds their own path and achieves personal growth. Hao Nan, the head teacher, emerges as a strong mentor figure, embodying the true meaning of education.

“Days of Chasing Light” distinguishes itself from other campus dramas by presenting a realistic portrayal of high school life. Instead of focusing solely on romantic relationships, the series delves into life choices, family dynamics, and the impact of education. Through its sincere and delicate storytelling, the drama resonates with viewers of all ages, addressing the universal themes of growth and self-realization.

The success of “Days of Chasing Light” can be attributed to the meticulous efforts of the production team. Screenwriter Zhao Xiaying spent extensive time conducting research and interviews with parents, teachers, and students to ensure authenticity. The filming location in Huizhou was chosen to reflect the reality faced by many families in China.

The exceptional performances of the cast also contribute to the series’ popularity. Guo Jingfei convincingly portrays Hao Nan, showcasing his versatility as an actor, while Ren Min and Wang Yuan captivate audiences with their compelling performances. Furthermore, most of the student actors are of similar age to their characters, bringing sincerity and authenticity to their portrayals.

As another successful production from Perfect World Film and Television Li Zheng Studio, “Days of Chasing Light” stands out as a remarkable example of a domestic educational-themed drama. With its genuine storytelling and relatable characters, the series has broken boundaries within the campus genre, capturing the hearts of audiences nationwide.

The TV series “Days of Chasing Light” will continue to air on CCTV-8 starting from August 20. Relive your campus memories by tuning in!

