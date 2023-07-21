Home » Strong Storm Causes Significant Damage to Tommaso Marino’s Gym
by admin
Strong Storm Causes Major Damage to Gym Owned by Basketball Player Tommaso Marino

Legnanese, Friday 21 July – A powerful storm that struck the Legnanese area today has resulted in extensive damage to the gym owned by renowned basketball player Tommaso Marino. The facility was flooded and a section of the false ceiling collapsed. Marino and his team are currently collecting donations and cleaning up the water-soaked spaces, as shown in photos and videos by Daniele Zaffaroni.

In addition to the structural damage, the heavy rainfall and strong winds caused further problems by shattering windows of several cars parked outside. In response to the situation, Marino, who plays for the Knights, has made a public appeal for assistance.

“We are in desperate need of help. Anyone who is able and willing to lend a hand is welcome to join us at the M4 training center located at via Carlo dell’Acqua in Rescalda. We deeply appreciate any support,” Marino stated.

The storm has created chaos throughout the Legnanese area, with hailstones the size of balls pounding down in Rescaldina. Local authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Although this natural disaster has caused significant damage to Marino’s gym, it has also highlighted the resilience and community spirit of individuals rallying together in times of crisis. The basketball player and his team’s determination to rebuild and restore the facility serves as an inspiration to others facing similar challenges.

As the cleanup efforts continue, it is hoped that the community will come together to support Marino and his gym in their recovery process. The generosity and support of the public will undoubtedly play a vital role in restoring the facility and enabling Marino to continue his basketball career and community outreach initiatives.

Updates on the situation and details on how to contribute towards the rebuilding efforts can be found on Marino’s social media accounts and official website.

