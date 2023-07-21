Home » This is how the league will be played this weekend
With three games today, the second day of the Colombian League will begin in its closing tournament. At 4 in the afternoon, Deportes Tolima receives Once Caldas at the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué. The locals arrive with the need to win after having lost in their last match against América, while the people from Caldas have tied against Nacional.

At 6:15 in the afternoon, La Equidad vs. Envigado and at 8:30 at night, they close the date on Friday in the Libertad Department, Deportivo Pasto against Alianza Petrolera. Only one game will be played tomorrow and it will be that of Millionaires receiving Deportivo Pereira. The Matecañas will have to go out and look for what they lost at home against Deportivo Cali.

Already on Sunday at 3:45 in the afternoon, Bucaramanga receives Atlético Huila and at 8:10 a red duel between Medellín and Junior. On Monday at 7 pm Jaguares vs. Boyacá Chicó close the date that will also have several games postponed.

