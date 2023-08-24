Chinese cars, BYD at the Munich Motor Show with six models. The Denza brand arrives

Listen to the audio version of the article

BYD is preparing to land at the IAA 2023 in Monaco, which will open its doors from 5 to 10 September, with as many as 6 new electric car models but also new technologies and, above all, with a new luxury sub-brand, namely Denza which debuts with the 100% electric D9 model.

The models that BYD has chosen to launch on the European market include 2 sedans and 3 SUVs. It starts with the Seal, a sedan intended for the D segment that was awarded the prestigious IF Design Award, thanks to its dynamic lines that give it a sporty look that recalls the details of the Chinese house’s Ocean X stylistic language. Seal offers a range of 570 km (in the WLTP combined cycle) and will be offered in two versions: Design, with rear-wheel drive and power of 230 kW (308 HP) and Excellence, with all-wheel drive and 390 kW (523 HP). Both will be equipped with the 82.5 kWh BYD Blade Battery. This model also integrates the brand’s new ITAC (Intelligent Torque Adaption Control) technology which guarantees maximum performance in terms of driving stability and safety. With Seal also comes CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology which practically integrates the Blade battery inside the bodywork, all to offer high-level structural strength. To see Seal in dealerships we will have to wait for next autumn.

The Seal will be joined by the Seal U, where the U stands for “Utility”. In this case we are talking about a 100% electric SUV for the D segment which will be available on the European market in the first quarter of 2024 in two trim levels. The first of the two, called “Comfort”, is based on a 71.8 kW Blade Battery which guarantees a range of 420 km (WLTP). The “Design” version increases to 500 km on a single charge, thanks to an 87 kW Blade battery.

In addition to two Seal models, BYD is also presenting Dolphin, an agile sedan for the C segment (arriving in the third by the end of the summer) and Tang, a large SUV for the E segment. Added to these is the Atto 3, yet another smaller Suvma, so much so that it enters the C segment.

But a lot of curiosity is aroused by the new Denza D9, the first model for the European market of the newborn luxury sub-brand of the Chinese brand. Denza was born from a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz and the D9 is precisely the first model that leaves the factory from this joint venture. It is a vehicle intended for the transport of people, given its 7-seater configuration (2+2+3).