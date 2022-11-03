ROME. Citizenship income will not end on December 31st of this year, but checks could pass from INPS to municipalities “to put a squeeze, because there you know the people and you really know who is in a position to receive the income” .

He said it to «24 Mattino», on Radio 24, the Undersecretary for Labor, Claudio Durigon. «Of course – he points out – income cannot be something that is given for life to those who can and must go to work. The proposal we will make at the table will be to start interacting to encourage these people to find work. We have very specific ideas to limit the timing of income, with the obligation of the employment contract with the employment centers, the obligation of an appropriate offer, and if you do not accept you go home the first time ».

The goal of the new undersecretary is to build a path for people who request it: “Thinking that it can be a limit only for low schooling is wrong – reflects Durigon -: these issues must be addressed with training, preparation and insertion courses” . The undersecretary also believes that collaboration with private individuals is “decisive”.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the CISL, Luigi Sbarra, on the sidelines of the general council of the CISL Asse del Po which takes place in Cremona, announces that he has requested a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss the urgent measures that the Government must take “to deal with a difficult and unprecedented economic, social, productive and employment situation, also in view of the budget law ». The government, Sbarra underlines, “must focus on real social emergencies, which put the quality of life of millions of workers, families, pensioners and thousands of businesses at risk. We are on the verge of a new recession. It is necessary to increase wages, salaries and pensions, to combat high bills, to control prices and tariffs, to fight speculation, to guarantee social safety nets for all workers in the sectors at risk. Then defend employment, renew public and private contracts, to the point of stopping the massacre in the workplace ». According to Sbarra, “a strong tax cut must also be made for income from work and pensions and the table on pension reform must be launched before the end of the year, in order to restore flexibility, equity, stability, inclusion for young people to the social security system and women “.