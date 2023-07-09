Home » Mortgages, Giorgetti pressing: “It is essential to lengthen the duration”
Mortgages, Giorgetti pressing: “It is essential to lengthen the duration”

”I consider it indispensable and urgent that a agreement to make operationalextension of the duration of variable rate mortgagesso as to limit the sometimes unsustainable impact ofrate increase at the expense of the families”. The Economy Minister is convinced of this, Giancarlo Giorgettiwho speaking at the meeting of theAbi he said to expect “a rapid approach between the interest margins applied to credits disbursed to those recognized on the sums set aside in current accounts”. “Adjusting lending rates to the new environment we are going through would represent fair action towards customers and help alleviate the impact of the inflationary pressure”, added Giorgetti.

Central banks to ”counter the persistent inflationrecorded in the main world economies, have adopted restrictive monetary policies which are starting to slow down global demand. Such action is understandable, but equally understandable is concern for people recessive effects on a still European economy under stressdue to the shocks of the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict”.

