Climate – News: Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change IPCC elects a new leader in Nairobi

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will elect a new leader at a meeting in Nairobi from Tuesday to Friday. After the eight-year tenure of the previous chairman Hoesung Lee, the council could elect a woman to this position for the first time. Two women are among the four candidates for the post: Brazilian IPCC Vice Chair Thelma Krug and South African scientist Debra Roberts, who is co-chairing an IPCC working group on the impacts of climate change on societies and ecosystems.

The Belgian climate researcher Jean-Pascal van Ypersele and the British professor Jim Skea, also co-chair of an IPCC working group, are also standing for election. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was founded in 1988. Its task is to inform politicians in a neutral manner about the scientific findings on climate change and about possible countermeasures.

