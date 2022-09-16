Home Business Cloudburst Marche: Intesa Sanpaolo allocates a ceiling of 200 million euros to families and businesses
Business

Cloudburst Marche: Intesa Sanpaolo allocates a ceiling of 200 million euros to families and businesses

by admin

In the face of the tragic emergency situation that occurred in

these hours in the province of Ancona, Intesa Sanpaolo immediately arranged financial support to support families and businesses by allocating a ceiling of 200 million euros.

The ceiling is immediately available for families, individuals, businesses, small artisans, traders, agri-food companies that have suffered damage and need immediate financial support. The Intesa Sanpaolo Group provides for the possibility of requesting the suspension for 12 months of the principal amount of the installments of existing loans for families and businesses residing in areas affected by bad weather.

The Bank also makes all its branches throughout the country available to promptly provide information and assistance.

See also  China in the past ten years: manufacturing is on the way | nuclear power | Hualong No. 1 | shield machine | China National Nuclear Corporation |

You may also like

BTP rates at 4%, new government and the...

A-shares close: Shanghai Composite Index hits a four-month...

Profit warning + four witch days hit U.S....

Generali Investments: Equity markets will remain vulnerable to...

iPhone 14 Pro users get started: Smart Island...

Lotus looks to the future with Eletre, the...

God Save The Pound: pound at its lowest...

Piazza Affari closed in the red (-1%). Fitch:...

TIM plummets again: -8% after Barclays downgrade which...

The iPhone 14 Pro’s smart island reveals its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy