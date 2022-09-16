In the face of the tragic emergency situation that occurred in

these hours in the province of Ancona, Intesa Sanpaolo immediately arranged financial support to support families and businesses by allocating a ceiling of 200 million euros.

The ceiling is immediately available for families, individuals, businesses, small artisans, traders, agri-food companies that have suffered damage and need immediate financial support. The Intesa Sanpaolo Group provides for the possibility of requesting the suspension for 12 months of the principal amount of the installments of existing loans for families and businesses residing in areas affected by bad weather.

The Bank also makes all its branches throughout the country available to promptly provide information and assistance.