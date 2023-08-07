Home » CLP Holdings’ First Half 2023 Income Decreases by 9.0% to HK$43.302 Billion with Interim Dividend of HK$0.63
Business

CLP Holdings’ First Half 2023 Income Decreases by 9.0% to HK$43.302 Billion with Interim Dividend of HK$0.63

by admin

CLP Holdings Reports 9% Decrease in Comprehensive Income for First Half of the Year, Declares Interim Dividend of HK$0.63

Gelonghui, August 7 – CLP Holdings (00002.HK) has announced a 9% decrease in comprehensive income for the first half of the year, amounting to HK$43.302 billion. The company’s operating profit, however, saw a significant increase of 19.3% to HK$4.955 billion before changes in fair value.

The rise in operating profit can be attributed to the robust and reliable business performance of CLP Holdings in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Outside of its core markets, the company also experienced an improvement in the overall performance of its relevant business units. Additionally, CLP Holdings recorded a slight fair value gain on EnergyAustralia’s forward sales of energy contracts in the first half of 2023, as opposed to the unfavorable fair value change of HK$8 billion recorded in 2022.

After accounting for unrealized fair value changes and items affecting comparability, CLP Holdings’ total profit for the first six months of this year reversed from a loss of HK$4.855 billion in the same period last year to a profit of HK$5.06 billion. The company’s consolidated revenue witnessed a 9% decrease, amounting to HK$43,302 million, primarily due to a 5% decrease resulting from the termination of the merger of Apraava Energy.

In line with the company’s performance, the board of directors announced an interim dividend of HK$0.63 per share, which remains the same as the dividend declared in 2022.

However, it is important to note that the financial community reminds investors that the content, data, and tools presented in this article should not be considered as investment advice. These materials are for reference purposes only and do not provide any guidance. It is crucial for investors to exercise caution and be aware of the risks associated with the stock market.

See also  Sunflower oil: stocks are running out. The palm one could come back

Disclaimer: This article does not constitute any investment advice and is for informational purposes only.

You may also like

Property tax: Many municipalities are increasing the assessment...

Jesolo, free post disco taxi for the drunk....

Biontech: Mainz company with a loss of 190...

Mps: share boom after accounts and Equita upgrade....

Wharf Real Estate Reports HK$1.805 Billion Profit in...

Smartphone sales shrink 8 percent in the second...

Air transport, the companies against the government decree:...

China’s Economic Stimulus Measures: Promises or Real Action?

Travel – News: Traffic jam forecast: The return...

Why is it so important to increase our...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy