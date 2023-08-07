Ancient Wisdom for Modern Times: The Role of China’s Traditional Culture in Shaping the World

China‘s Traditional Culture Provides Enlightenment for Global Understanding and Transformation

In a recent speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development, General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of integrating Marxism with China‘s traditional culture to open up and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics. He emphasized the need to combine the basic principles of Marxism with the rich philosophical thought, humanistic spirit, educational thought, and moral concepts found in China‘s excellent traditional culture.

According to General Secretary Xi Jinping, the essence of China‘s 5,000-year civilization should be extracted and combined with Marxist standpoints, viewpoints, and methods, ultimately creating a new form of human civilization. This requires strengthening the excavation and elucidation of excellent traditional Chinese culture and ensuring that the most basic cultural genes of the Chinese nation adapt and coordinate with modern society.

Furthermore, General Secretary Xi Jinping stressed the importance of cultural self-confidence and the inheritance of the wisdom accumulated by the Chinese nation for thousands of years. The philosophical thought, humanistic spirit, educational thought, and moral concepts found in China‘s excellent traditional culture can provide beneficial enlightenment for understanding and transforming the world, governing the country, and moral construction.

To promote the dissemination of Chinese culture internationally, General Secretary Xi Jinping called for a global perspective, mutual learning among civilizations, and the expansion of personnel exchanges and cultural cooperation. This includes continuously enriching the content of exchanges, strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and expanding cooperation channels to enhance the influence of Chinese civilization.

In order to achieve these goals, efforts will be made to deepen external dissemination and enhance international recognition of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. This will involve interpreting the cultural roots of major concepts and initiatives such as Chinese-style modernization and a community with a shared future for mankind. The translation and publication of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important works will be promoted, and joint communication platforms with domestic and foreign institutions will be established to demonstrate the essence of Chinese culture and spirit.

Coordinated efforts will also be made to improve the work pattern of exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations. This includes improving top-level design and formulating an outline for the development of mutual learning, as well as coordinating resources and forces to build a multi-level cultural exchange system. There will also be a focus on strengthening the innovation of civilized communication discourse and narrative systems, deepening theoretical research, and refining the essence of Chinese culture.

In terms of international publishing, there will be a focus on publishing books that embody Chinese values and wisdom, as well as expanding the scale of overseas Chinese translators and promoting the localized translation and publication of Chinese culture series publications. Digital publishing channels will also be utilized to enhance the digitalization, industrialization, and scale of Chinese civilization publishing to the outside world.

Lastly, efforts will be made to intensify people-to-people and cultural exchanges, creating platforms for international exchanges and dialogues. This includes improving various institutional platforms for cultural communication, expanding and deepening cultural exchanges, and making good use of international cultural resources to enhance the influence of Chinese civilization.

Overall, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech emphasizes the importance of integrating Marxism with China‘s excellent traditional culture and promoting the dissemination of Chinese civilization globally. By adhering to integrity and innovation, strengthening mutual learning among civilizations, and expanding cultural exchanges, China aims to enhance the understanding and transformation of the world, govern the country effectively, and construct a strong moral foundation.

