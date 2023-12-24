Coal phase-out in 2030: German industry is skeptical

When asked whether he still saw a chance of phasing out coal in 2030, the BDI President said: “Honestly, I lack the imagination for that.” Building 50 gas power plants at the same time in just a few years is hardly conceivable. There are only a few manufacturers who are able to produce hydrogen-capable gas turbines, and this is neither easy nor inexpensive. “If 50 are to be ordered, planned, approved and built at the same time in Germany alone, that is an objective that does not seem very realistic to me.”

