Mold on walls: from natural remedies to professional treatments

The presence of high levels of humidity at home it is a very common and widespread problem, the causes of which can be found in various factors, from poor ventilation to the formation of condensation, through water infiltrations and structural or waterproofing defects.

If neglected for a long time, the problem tends to get worse and can lead not only to the formation of stains on the walls, but also to mold proliferationwith negative consequences on the aesthetics of the affected environments and on the structural stability of the property.

In the event that you witness the appearance of mold stains on the walls, it is therefore necessary act promptlyadopting the right intervention strategy.

Is it possible to eliminate mold from walls naturally?

When mold appears on home walls it is important to choose the right treatment to eliminate it. An alternative to evaluate is to orient yourself towards natural remedies.

Nowadays, moreover, there are numerous do-it-yourself solutions and among these we can include:

Sodium bicarbonate;

White vinegar;

The lemon;

Il tea tree oil;

Lavender essential oil;

Grapefruit seed extract;

Borax.

All these ingredients, with the exception of borax and bicarbonate, can be used either pure, i.e applied directly to stains of mold, both diluted in water. Borax and bicarbonate, on the other hand, being not liquids, can only be used after being mixed or dissolved in water.

Another solution is to use a mixture composed of hydrogen peroxide and water, to be handled only wearing protective gloves.

In any case, it is good to remember that these remedies offer a temporary solution to the problem and do not allow it to be definitively eliminated. This is what also emerges from the in-depth analysis “how to remove mold from walls naturally” by the experts of Murproteca specialized company with over 60 years of experience in treatments against humidity problems.

In some cases, natural remedies can even worsen the situation: this is for example the case of vinegar, which, being an organic material, whilst managing to degrease and disinfect the treated surface, provides nourishment to the mold and encourages its return and proliferation.

Eliminate mold permanently

To eliminate mold permanently it is therefore necessary, as soon as you have the possibility, contact a team of serious and qualified professionals that is capable of remediating the affected walls.

To achieve this, they will first provide: identify the causesevaluating elements such as the concentration of water vapor in the environment, the presence of rising humidity, thermal bridges, the presence of water leaks from the pipes and so on.

Once the underlying problem has been identified, they will first resolve it and only then eliminate the mold stains, which, at that point, will no longer be able to proliferate.

Where, for example, the cause lies in humidity from condensation, the intervention could include the installation of one Air Treatment Plantintended to promote air exchange in the home environment, reducing humidity levels and the presence of allergens, fine dust and spores.

If, however, the humidity that led to the formation of mold was due to infiltrations, the solution could be provided by an intervention of waterproofing, for example with tin coating.

