Coderblock, the Sicilian startup that connects the world in the metaverse

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the beginning there was Workspace, an innovative shared workspace to manage and monitor work groups in smart working within the first 3D virtual office, with the aim of simplifying daily work activities. It was 2015 and the market, that market, was still to be built. An initiative born from Danilo Costa’s idea of ​​creating immersive virtual experiences for offices, events, training and shopping. That initiative was a piece of Coderblock, a startup that today aims to connect the various virtual environments in a single shared metaverse but above all to make this new environment usable by everyone, not just experts and geeks. «After proposing a new concept of remote working with virtual offices, we have opened the doors to immersive phygital worlds with spaces for expos and conferences where people can move in the virtual world with their own avatars, as if they were in reality» says Costa. Thus a hub area was created in the Metaverse: it is a «virtual world that can be used by a browser, without the use of external devices, which takes on the appearance of a multifunctional futuristic city – the company explains -. In the Coderblock metaverse it is possible create one’s virtual identity, meet new users, experience in-game adventures with one’s avatar, go shopping, participate in events, advertise, rent, build and customize spaces and much more”. A real real estate market: in spring Codeblock put on the market a first stock of 44,500 lands measuring 16 meters by 16 meters and sold them all, with ownership guaranteed thanks to the blockchain.

An ambitious project that has attracted the attention of various international clients which has led the company to open a new office in Miami (the second after the one in Palermo) and which has generated an increase in turnover of +109% in 2021 and the creation of Web3 technology during 2022). The startup, which employs around twenty people, has raised more than 2 million in fundraising in just two years and the latest capital increase saw the entry into the company of Deloitte Consulting Società Benefit. «Last year we made 400,000 euros in turnover in one year, this year we did it in five months – says Costa -: we are actually in a phase in which we are pushing in a certain direction. I’m not considering the turnover that we will begin to make in America too because we are also pushing in that direction». In 2022 the company has witnessed a growth of interest in services related to the vertical of the metaverse and, above all, in the purchase of virtual lands and proprietary NFTs and in 2023, the main objectives are the sale of NFTs and the international expansion in the USA of products related to blockchain technology.

Today Coderblock is ready to present itself as the Next Generation AI Metaverse, i.e. one of the first realities in Italy to make concrete use of AI integration in its immersive spaces and a new project is in the process of being publicly launched: «We are creating – adds Costa – a Coderblock Connect which will be a citadel that winks at the Dubai Expo experience. There are pavilions and each pavilion refers to a country and then inside there are the various cities. We too are doing the same thing so we will shortly tell that there will be the possibility for free for about 300 potential brands to be able to have their own stand that we will give away in Coderblock with the aim of showing them that they can take advantage of this type of experience. so there will be this kind of logic, then obviously there are sponsorship packages because there are those who are asking us for something more. Connect will also have the aim of connecting all those who are in Sicily and therefore making sure that many Sicilian realities can begin to talk to each other in a mega event that we are giving to the world as a gift».