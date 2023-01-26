Home Business Coldiretti: Italian grandparents save the budgets of 4 out of 10 families from the effects of inflation
In four out of ten Italian families (40%) it is the grandparents who save the household budget, which is at risk from inflation which hits the shopping cart with the explosion in energy costs due to the war in Ukraine, with a trend that it has also accentuated compared to the difficult years of the pandemic. This is what emerges from an online survey by Coldiretti.

Among the Italians who benefit from the presence of a pensioner at home, almost two thirds (63%) – notes Coldiretti – declare that grandparents are a determining factor in contributing precisely to the family income, while 22% see them as a valid help to look after their children. But there is also a small percentage of 15% – adds Coldiretti – who find help from their grandparents in terms of work, especially for those who have an activity, from agriculture to crafts, up to commerce, and can thus benefit from the experience accumulated by those who are now retired.

