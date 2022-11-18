Home Business Collins, Fed: Inflation can be tamed without hitting the job market
Business

Collins, Fed: Inflation can be tamed without hitting the job market

by admin
Collins, Fed: Inflation can be tamed without hitting the job market

Boston Federal Reserve Chair Susan Collins confident the Fed can tame inflation without doing too much damage to jobs.

“By raising rates, we aim to slow the economy and bring labor demand into better balance with supply,” Collins said in a speech prepared for a Boston Fed conference on the labor market. “Intent is not a significant downturn. But restoring price stability remains the current imperative and it is clear that there is still work to be done”.

A series of rate hikes took the central bank’s overnight lending rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, and virtually every other Fed official said they expected further hikes.

Collins stressed the importance of reducing inflation and acknowledged that the Fed’s moves could come at a price. Collins is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee which sets rates. The next meeting will be December 13-14, when it is largely expected to raise the rate by 0.5%.

See also  The competition bill is coming this week. News for drugs, waste and "green" car charging stations

You may also like

Wall Street slightly up, good Gap after quarterly....

Cyber ​​attacks: what defenses to put in place...

Borsa Milano closes well, Enel in the front...

ECB, the tightening on balance sheets and bond...

It’s even cheaper! AMD Zen4 Ryzen three new...

End game for crypto? Try to answer the...

The price of live pigs and pork across...

Misleading practices for the transition to the free...

Macro expectations are still repeated, Shanghai Copper tends...

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently spoke to Kim...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy