Compulsory connection for homeowners to the heating network conceivable

Compulsory connection for homeowners to the heating network conceivable

For the public utilities, a connection obligation for households to the heating network is conceivable. It is “not unreasonable to talk about an obligation for households to connect to an existing heating network,” said Ingbert Liebing, general manager of the Association of Municipal Enterprises (VKU), the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, NOZ” (Friday). Heating networks would have compared to individual solutions such as heat pumps or gas boilers have the advantage that when switching to renewable energy sources, “all connected buildings benefit in one go” and homeowners are free of their heating worries.

