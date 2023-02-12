Sina Auto News On the night of Changan Zhidian iDD on the evening of February 11, 2023, Changan Automobile announced part of the configuration information of its new compact car-Yida. The new car will be the first to launch 3 models, all equipped with 1.5T Blue Whale power. The new car will officially start pre-sale on February 20.

At the same time as the announcement of the configuration, Changan Automobile also launched a pre-order activity for Changan Yida models. From now until 24:00 on February 19, go to the live broadcast room of Changan Automobile’s official flagship store, and give 500 to 2,000 car purchase deduction vouchers.

Changan Yida is built with the Ark architecture, and it is also the first model that adopts the latest “Vertical and Horizontal Vientiane” design language of the Changan family. The borderless grille and dot-matrix air intake grille create a good sense of fashion. The slender headlights, exaggerated air intake shape and low front line further increase the sporty attributes of the vehicle.

In terms of configuration, Changan Yida will be equipped with mobile phone Bluetooth key, 13.2-inch multimedia screen, automatic tailgate, rear parking radar, 6 airbags, speed-sensitive wipers, automatic parking, tire pressure monitoring, electronic parking And door collision automatic unlocking and other functions.

In terms of safety configuration, Changan Yida is also equipped with IACC integrated adaptive cruise control (supporting automatic deceleration and cornering), 540° high-definition panoramic image, 360° integrated high-definition driving recorder, anti-collision warning, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition , lane keeping, adaptive far and near beams, merging assist, rear-end collision warning, reversing lateral warning, door opening warning and other functions.

At the same time, it is equipped with DMS driver monitoring system and IMS passenger monitoring system, which can realize driver fatigue monitoring, child safety monitoring, driver health monitoring and other intimate functions, caring about the status of the family while caring for the driver.

In terms of external configuration, the new car will provide source code digital front grille, digital cursor LED light group, adjustable headlight height, and the function of accompanying you home. At the same time, it provides a total of 5 body colors including flashing ice crystal white, bright red, titanium silver gray, Andes gray, and cloud green.

In terms of size, its length, width and height have reached 4770/1840/1440mm respectively, and the wheelbase has reached 2765mm. The waistline is slender, and the height-to-width ratio of 0.78 makes the vehicle’s posture lower and the visual proportions are more coordinated. In addition, the car also uses a hidden door handle with a stronger sense of technology, which not only improves the texture of the vehicle, but also effectively reduces wind resistance. In the details, you can see that the edge of the headlights extends all the way to the front fender, which stretches the visual effect. In addition, the official picture is also equipped with 18-inch two-color wheels with a more dynamic shape.

Looking at the details of the rear of the car, the taillights adopt a new design language, and the internal light cavity structure echoes the headlights. In addition, the trunk lid also adopts the duck tongue tail fin with carbon fiber texture, and cooperates with the slip-back roof to further enhance the sporty attributes of the vehicle. In addition, the rear of the car also uses an integrated LOGO tail to make the rear of the car more recognizable.

For the interior, the new car adopts a brand-new center console layout. The cockpit design is inspired by aviation, modern architecture and the horizon. The overall style is simple and capable. At the same time, the size of the LCD instrument reaches 10.25 inches, and the size of the multimedia screen reaches 13.2 inches.

In terms of intelligent configuration, the new car is equipped with Xunfei Feiyu OS 4.0 ecosystem, built-in MTK 8666 chip, 8-core CPU, 2GHZ ultra-high-speed computing frequency, and 2 trillion neural computing power per second. In terms of functions, it supports rich ecological service content such as customized map desktop, Kuwo music, Himalaya, product operation, Xunfei input method, voice self-learning, children’s channel, applet, and application store.

It also provides AI Xiaoan intelligent voice system, which supports functions such as wake-up free and multiple rounds of voice conversations. In addition, it also supports rich and interesting ecological content such as desktop customization of AutoNavi maps, mobile phone Bluetooth keys, app remote control, gesture control, in-vehicle photography, and external light shows. It also supports OTA upgrades in the five major areas of the vehicle.

In terms of power, Changan Yida will be equipped with a new generation of Blue Whale NE1.5T turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 170 horsepower and a maximum torque of 260 Nm. It adopts the original AGILE high-efficiency and ultra-clean combustion system, including 350bar high-pressure spray mist In terms of transmission system, the new car will be equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a front-wheel drive system, with a comprehensive transmission efficiency of 96%, and a fuel consumption of only 5.99L/100km under WLTC conditions.