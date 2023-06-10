Home » Consob, 480 suspicious transactions, 397 measures in 2022
Business

Consob, 480 suspicious transactions, 397 measures in 2022

by admin
Consob, 480 suspicious transactions, 397 measures in 2022

In 2022 the Commission held 81 meetings to examine 1,023 cases. She stated it Paul Savonapresident of CONSOB, at the annual meeting with the financial market at the headquarters of Borsa Italiana.

Most of the activity carried out by CONSOB – he explained – falls within the tasks assigned to it by law to ensure market transparency within the supervisory perimeter established by law; supervise the fairness of the operators’ behavior and the orderly conduct of trading; contribute to the work for the improvement of national financial regulations and for the convergence of supervisory rules and practices at a European and international level.

To ensure transparency, 719 decisions were taken on thecorporate information and ownership structures; 17 prospectuses relating to the public offering and admission to trading of equity instruments were approved (3 of which refer to new listings).

To ensure the correctness of conduct and the integrity of the markets, 480 reports of suspicious market transactions17 investigations into market abuse were carried out, 350 inquiries were conducted for hypothetical abuses; 397 were taken measures for abusive performance of investment services and examined 2,742 complaints, of which 2,535 were our responsibility.

The Arbitrator for Disputes

Finally, they were addressed to issuers and intermediaries 456 requests for data and other information, as well as held over 200 meetings with company representatives of the supervised entities. The Arbitrator for Financial Disputes (ACF) received 1,116 appeals and agreed with 678 appellants; mostly intermediaries.

In particular, Savona underlined, “during the past year, CONSOB followed the complex process of integration of the Borsa Italiana Group in the group Euronext“. In collaboration with universities, schools and operators interested in the proper functioning of the market and also by implementing 50 initiatives in October 2022 alone, the Month provided an incisive contribution to the financial educationfinancial education and World Investor Week.

See also  Enterprises, Dolce&Gabbana's recipe: stop smart working and new welfare

All activities have been completed from 650 people, “to whom I renew, also on this occasion, my heartfelt thanks and the invitation to pay constant attention to technological innovation and its use in the education of practices”, said Savona. (Ticker)

You may also like

The grains of Palermo are up for auction,...

The price of gold in New York fell...

More and more people on the track are...

Vivendi rejects bids for the network: “Tim needs...

Center-right shattered in Europe. Salvini’s strategy. Derby right

Marcel Fratzscher: Strengthening of the AfD does not...

Istat, industrial production collapses: down by 7.2% in...

The video of the intervention of the Italian...

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and...

Novis, the new life insurance case. But the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy