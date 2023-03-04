Hardly any other service has “boomed” in the last 2 or 3 years as much as “buying on account on the Internet” or “xxx checkout” – certainly a good dozen providers thought they had to get involved by offering real or fake factoring to the shop operator and thus ironed out numerous weaknesses associated with shop systems and new e-commerce processing systems with regard to fraud prevention for a fairly high fee.

In this respect, it was only a matter of time before the corresponding consolidation process began. While the hype for “Checkouts” seems to have petered out quite quickly, “Amazon Checkout” hasn’t achieved the penetration that one might have hoped for and Rakuten has even discontinued its “Checkout”, two takeovers in the “Purchase on Account” area make people sit up and take notice.

On the one hand, the press reported yesterday that Billpay (participation of Rocket Internet) had been sold – not to be confused with Billsafe, which found its “exit” some time ago through the takeover by Ebay.

On the other hand, it was more noticeable that the former market leader Paymorrow was taken over by Intercard at the beginning of the year or that Intercard participated there, a process that largely went unnoticed at the time – even we who use Paymorrow in our own shops only happened to have this at the dmexco seen and meanwhile the relaunch of a new design has been completed, at least on the website. (What we do not know, however, is that the new logos have already been communicated to retailers or partners and that they have been asked to update them).

In this respect – it will be interesting to see what will happen in this segment in the future.

This entry was posted on 22. Oktober 2013 at 14:57 and is filed under E-Commerce. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.