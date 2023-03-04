From ideation in Jira Product Discovery (Beta) to delivery with Jira Software to support via Jira Service Management, Atlassian’s Jira suite offers a powerful collection of interconnected tools to help teams do their jobs in the best possible way. Now Atlassian has announced the upcoming general availability of Jira Product Discovery announced. This new tool is designed to help product managers and their teams prioritize product ideas and collaborate on them in a structured way.

Product discovery is an integral step in the software development cycle

It has never been more important to prioritize and develop products tailored to customers’ needs and desires. In the past, ideas for products and features were collected in spreadsheets, backlogs, separate tools or simply in the heads of product managers. Ultimately, this lack of organization and lack of transparency often led to teams developing features and products that did not meet the needs of customers. In fact, three quarters of all product managers have problems to determine the actual customer value of their products.

That’s why the Product Discovery method has quickly become an essential process in the software development cycle – and that’s why the tools for this approach can now also be found in Jira, namely in the feature set called Jira Product Discovery.

More transparency and structure for ideas

With this toolkit, product managers have a dedicated space to collect ideas, generate insights, prioritize, share progress, and carry out further planning. In modern product development, products are continuously improved and further developed iteratively. A product is never finished, and when a team can map discovery and delivery on the same platform, there’s a good opportunity for two-way conversation and true collaboration across the product team.

Jira Product Discovery aims to help do the right things, in the right order, at the right time, and to focus on work that really advances the product and the customers who use it. The goal is to help ideas gain visibility because the entire team—from sales to design to executive management—can collaborate on them, vote on them, provide information, and contribute to the future success of the product.

Market research, customer feedback and insights put ideas into context. Through native integrations, Jira Product Discovery makes it possible to store data directly from tools such as Internet browsers, Slack chats or customer research tools. Thanks to simple prioritization, the once largely invisible product discovery process is linked to the rest of the company.

Tools for a systematic ideation

The product manager’s job is demanding. Internal stakeholders have needs and desires, as do customers who call for new features. In this mixed situation, it is a challenge to make good, sensible, target-oriented prioritizations – and there is always the danger that a really good, promising idea with potential gets lost in the general noise.

In Jira Product Discovery, product managers can map and review different perspectives of their ideas to come to better trade-offs and see which things have the most value for the business and customers. Easily link ideas from Jira Product Discovery to epics, projects, and boards in Jira Software and Jira Work Management, creating a roadmap that reveals the full context behind an idea.

