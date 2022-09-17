Recently, many consumers have reported that they spend as little as nearly 10,000 to as much as hundreds of thousands of new iPhones through the WeChat applet “Easy-Liango”. However, after the payment was made, the seller did not ship the goods for a long time, and the online customer service could not be contacted.

WeChat has been unable to search the Yiliangou online mall.

The Paper (www.thepaper.cn) searched for “Easy Liangou” in the WeChat applet on the afternoon of September 16, but the program could no longer be found. Previously, pictures from the Internet showed that the “Easy Liangou” online mall had suspended its services due to violations. It is reported that the main body of the WeChat applet of “E-Liangou” is Chongqing Yiliangou Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and its registered office is currently unmanned.

On the afternoon of September 16, The Paper learned that the local market supervision department has been involved in the investigation.

I bought a mobile phone on the applet, but the merchant could not be contacted after payment

Citizen Xiao Zhong said that he placed an order for an “Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max” (256GB) model mobile phone at 10:00 a.m. on September 13 at the “Apple Store” in the “Easy Liangou” WeChat applet. The amount is 9899 yuan.

Screenshot of Xiao Zhong’s page for buying a mobile phone.

An hour later, Xiao Zhong wanted to cancel the order, so he initiated an online refund application. He said that after the application, the system showed that “the after-sales application has been submitted and is waiting for the merchant to review.” But after waiting for a long time, I still haven’t seen the review results of the merchants. He initiated a customer service session in the applet and sent the order number, but he always got an automatic reply of “customer service is not online, working hours 9:00-22:30”.

Auto-responders from Easylink.

The reporter noticed that the mobile phone of the same model and specification purchased by Xiao Zhong was also priced at 9899 yuan on Apple’s official website.

According to Henan TV’s “Xiao Li Help” column, Zhengzhou citizens are well-off in the mobile phone sales business, and the “Easy Liango” WeChat applet mainly sells Apple products, including mobile phones, tablet computers, watches, etc. Xiaokang has purchased several mobile phones on the platform in July this year, and the merchants have shipped them normally, and the goods have no problems. Xiaokang said he snapped up 11 iPhone 14s and 4 iPhone 13s on September 9 on the “Easy Liangou” WeChat applet, spending a total of 158,000 yuan. Before buying a mobile phone, he also bought a coupon worth 1,588 yuan to 2,000 yuan on the platform. A few days later, Xiaokang wanted to inquire about the delivery status of the customer service mobile phone, but the result was the same as what Xiao Zhong encountered. It was an automatic reply that the customer service was not online. Xiaokang said that several of his friends have bought several mobile phones on “Easy-Liango”, some spent 50,000 to 60,000 yuan, and some spent more than 100,000 yuan.

The registered office address is unmanned

Peng Mei News has learned that the main body of the WeChat applet of “E-Liangou” is Chongqing Yiliangou Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Yiliangou Company).

The national enterprise credit information publicity system shows that Yiliangou was established on July 28, 2022 with a registered capital of 20 million yuan. The shareholder is Shenzhen Kaisheng Technology Co., Ltd. The date of the capital contribution is unknown) and Zhang Yuchuan (holding 1% of the shares, the subscribed capital contribution is 200,000, the date of the subscribed capital contribution is unknown), and the legal representative is Luo Xiaoyi. The reporter noticed that Shenzhen Ascension Technology Co., Ltd. is a sole proprietorship of Luo Xiaoyi, and Luo Xiaoyi also serves as the legal representative of Shenzhen Ascension Technology Co., Ltd.

The above information also shows that the company’s business scope includes electronic product sales, communication equipment sales, etc., and its residence is in Room 1704, Building 1, Time City, Yubei District, Chongqing.

The Paper learned from relevant insiders that Yiliangou’s business location was previously located in Yuzhong District, and changed to Yubei District in September. However, Room 1704, Building 1, Time City is currently in an unmanned office state of “people go to the building empty”.

In addition, there is also a text circulating on the Internet that “E-Liangou admits to running away and ridiculed the victim”. However, the reporter has not yet verified whether the information was indeed sent by the staff of E-Liangou Company.

On the afternoon of September 16, The Paper learned that the local market supervision department has been involved in the investigation.