For 2023, Continental expects the automotive industry to slow down. After growth in the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles by around seven percent to around 82 million vehicles last year, management expects an increase of between two and four percent for this year. Sales should land between 42 and 45 billion euros, the adjusted return between 5.5 and 6.5 percent. In 2022, the margin had fallen by half a percentage point to five percent, also because the additional costs for energy, logistics and materials had accumulated to 3.3 billion euros. In the current year, the Executive Board estimates these costs at around 1.7 billion euros.

