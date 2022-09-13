Home Business CPI may be difficult to change, Fed hawks raise interest rates, gold is still hard to see the dawn | From Wall Street to Lujiazui
CPI may be difficult to change, Fed hawks raise interest rates, gold is still hard to see the dawn | From Wall Street to Lujiazui

CPI may be difficult to change, Fed hawks raise interest rates, gold is still hard to see the dawn | From Wall Street to Lujiazui

First Financial 2022-09-13 10:34:56

The most important data this week is the US CPI data, which is also the last inflation data before the September interest rate meeting. According to Powell, the Fed’s rate hike will depend on economic data. Recently, some big-name private equity funds have been exploded to significantly increase the holdings of gold ETFs, but from the current fundamentals, it is still difficult for gold to have a chance in the second half of the year.

The most important data this week is the US CPI data, which is also the last inflation data before the September interest rate meeting. According to Powell, the Fed’s rate hike will depend on economic data. From the market point of view, inflation will still decline to a certain extent this time, and the difference lies in the magnitude of the decline. Financial commentator Xu Ge believes that no matter how big the rate is, the Fed may still insist on hawkish interest rate hikes, mainly because there are conditions to raise interest rates sharply. Recently, some big-name private equity funds have been exploded to significantly increase the holdings of gold ETFs, but from the current fundamentals, it is still difficult for gold to have a chance in the second half of the year.

