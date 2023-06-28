Create a green environment, upgrade green production lines, research and develop green products, and green factories are full of “green”_Hangzhou Net

Create a green environment, upgrade green production lines, research and develop green products, green factories, “green” is full of meaning

A company in Jinma Industrial Park, Lin’an District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province installed photovoltaic power generation equipment on the roof.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Yu

On June 17, at Sunshine Zhongke (Fujian) Energy Co., Ltd., a state-level green factory enterprise in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, workers work in a high-efficiency solar cell workshop.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Yongzhen

People’s Daily Online – People’s Daily Overseas Edition reported that this year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the 2022 Green Manufacturing List, including 874 green factories, 47 green industrial parks, 112 green supply chain management companies and 643 green design products. The construction of the manufacturing system made new progress again.

The national standard of “General Rules for Green Factory Evaluation” shows that a green factory is a factory that has achieved intensive land use, harmless raw materials, clean production, recycling of waste, and low-carbon energy. Reporters interviewed and found that by creating a green environment, upgrading green production lines, and developing green products, the manufacturing industry is becoming more and more “green”.

The garden-like factory area is full of green vitality

Looking down from the sky at the Midea refrigerator factory in Jingzhou City, Hubei Province, the rows of neatly arranged solar photovoltaic panels on the roof are very conspicuous. Jingzhou Factory of Midea Refrigerator is the largest single refrigerator production base in China. With its superb lean and flexible manufacturing standards, the factory won the title of “Lighthouse Factory” in 2022, and was selected as the 2022 Green Factory by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. High-scoring answers were handed over in all fields.

Li Zhen, general manager of Hubei Midea Refrigerator Co., Ltd., told reporters that a whole set of green solutions was designed when the new park was being constructed and planned. Taking rooftop photovoltaics as an example, the usable area of ​​the first phase of the plant is 65,000 square meters, and 6 megawatts of photovoltaics are installed. “The photovoltaic project will be connected to the grid for power generation on September 8, 2022. According to the actual sunlight in Jingzhou, the annual power generation capacity will reach 5.4 million kwh. In conversion, the annual carbon dioxide emissions can be reduced by about 3768.36 tons, and the cumulative emission reduction can be achieved throughout the life cycle. About 94,200 tons of carbon dioxide.” Li Zhen said that this project adopts the mode of “spontaneous generation and self-use, and surplus electricity connected to the grid”. At present, the proportion of green electricity used by the factory has reached 40%.

Utilizing the roofs of the factory buildings in the industrial park can not only generate electricity, but also grow vegetables.

In the production plant area of ​​Chongqing Maxim Group, the roof is a lush scene. The entire roof of the building is divided into small vegetable fields, with garlic sprouts, green onions, potatoes… There are many varieties. According to reports, employees can grow vegetables, fruits, grains, flowers, etc. in this “Happy Farm” with an area of ​​more than 20,000 square meters. Everyone voluntarily claims the vegetable field and can come to farm in their spare time.

Looking from the roof, the entire factory area is full of greenery, flowers are in full bloom, and the sound of birdsong can be heard endlessly. It is hard to imagine that this is a manufacturing enterprise that produces doors and windows. It is understood that Chongqing Maxim Group created an open small and micro “pocket park”, which not only beautifies the factory environment, but also attracts many citizens and tourists to come to enjoy the flowers, take pictures, and visit. The development of green manufacturing not only improves economic benefits, but also doubles social benefits.

Nowadays, more and more enterprises are promoting green transformation, factories are no longer noisy and dusty, and the park environment has become full of green vitality.

In the cement branch factory of Xinjiang Qingsong Building Materials Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd., the original sewage pond has been treated and turned into an artificial lake and a swimming pool for koi carp. Sheep are raised on the planted lawn, and the vacant useless land is also planted. Vegetables… The factory that used to be full of smoke and dust all the year round has now become a garden-like factory. The sky is blue and the water is transparent, the trees are shady, and the lawn is like a blanket. The employees said that they feel very happy to work in the factory area surrounded by fresh air and green plants every day.

In the Circular Economy Industrial Park in Pizhou City, Jiangsu Province, the production in the park is in full swing, and the water system around the park is lush with aquatic plants and fish swim freely. The person in charge of a company in the park expressed emotion that the production wastewater is treated and recycled in the park to achieve zero discharge, and fish farming in clear water is the best example of ecological improvement.

Experts pointed out that the garden-style factory ensures a high greening rate, which not only allows the factory to maintain a good ecology, but also installs a “protective cover” for the factory area that is warm in winter and cool in summer to reduce noise.

Surging green kinetic energy on the production line

A green factory not only depends on the “appearance” of the appearance, but also depends on the inner “green content”. According to the national green factory standards and related requirements, green factories should introduce the concept of life cycle on the premise of ensuring product function, quality and occupational health and safety of people in the production process, and give priority to the selection of green raw materials, processes, technologies and equipment to meet the standards. Comprehensive requirements and continuous improvement.

At Qianhe Weiye Food Co., Ltd. in Meishan City, Sichuan Province, the dark brown soy sauce comes from a green factory.

The introduction of advanced green technology and equipment is the starting point for Qianhe to become “green”. In the late 1990s, enterprises spent a lot of money to introduce advanced sewage treatment systems. The high investment at that time saved costs for the next 20 years. The sewage treatment system allows enterprises to discharge sewage to meet the first-class standard, and no longer needs to pay additional sewage treatment fees. In addition, the automatic cloth sauce machine, automatic pressing system, intelligent filling line and other equipment can reduce labor costs, improve production efficiency, and guarantee product quality, making the production process more green and scientific.

“Enterprises building green factories need to find a balance between green investment and cost savings.” The relevant person in charge of Qianhe flavor industry said, for example, that a large amount of energy is consumed in the brewing process of soy sauce, and the annual cost of enterprises will be higher than Tens of millions of dollars, what should I do? Just in the factory area. For example, the metabolites fermented by microorganisms form biogas, which can partially replace the natural gas required for the operation of the cafeteria and realize self-production and self-use.

How can ecology and development achieve a double harvest? For this problem, Li Nanping, chairman of Jiangsu Ronghui General Lithium Industry Co., Ltd., has a deep understanding. In his opinion, don’t regard the investment in green development as a kind of expenditure, but see the unexpected surprises behind it. The original patented mother liquor recycling technology is adopted to maximize the utilization rate of raw materials, so that the product recovery rate is at the leading level in the industry; the introduction of SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction, Selective Catalytic Reduction) dust and nitric acid integrated treatment facilities makes nitrogen oxides , Carbon dioxide emissions are greatly reduced… The company has been cultivating the industry for many years. This company insists on clean production, energy conservation and emission reduction, and its unit energy consumption achieves an industry-leading production capacity. It was selected as the 2022 Green Factory by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In Hubei Midea Refrigerator Co., Ltd., the concept of green ecology runs through many links in the production line: building a second-floor platform for air logistics to save land, realizing harmless product raw materials, replacing traditional flame welding with non-fire welding, and recycling packaging cartons Utilization, comprehensive recovery of waste heat… Li Zhen introduced that based on intelligent technology, the energy management and control of the entire factory is more refined. For example, in the traditional production method, it is necessary to manually go to the site to check whether there are any abnormalities in parameters such as temperature and pressure. Now with the smart carbon control system, the system can automatically generate early warning content. Processing can accurately control the start and stop of energy-consuming equipment, thereby reducing energy waste in the process.

During the interview, many companies said that manufacturing is the key to the green and low-carbon transformation of production methods and industrial structure. Green manufacturing is an inherent requirement for building a “manufacturing power”, and it is also the only way to promote the realization of the “double carbon” goal in the industrial field.

Product R&D permeates green concepts

1/16 of the diameter of a hair—this is the thickness of the ultra-thin aluminum foil produced by Yunnan Aluminum Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Yun Aluminum”) in Kunming, Yunnan Province. This ultra-thin aluminum foil is mainly used in high-end power and electronic capacitor products, and the products are exported overseas.

Ultra-thin aluminum foil is not only advanced in technology, but also full of green “elements”. According to reports, the ultra-thin aluminum foil adopts Yunlu’s original casting and rolling process, and is prepared by direct casting and rolling with electrolytic aluminum liquid. Compared with the traditional hot rolling method, it has the advantages of short process, which can significantly reduce production time while saving production time. Energy consumption, reducing greenhouse gas and exhaust emissions.

In recent years, Yunnan Aluminum has actively developed a variety of green products, directly producing aluminum alloy products from raw aluminum liquid, continuously reducing metal burning loss and energy consumption, and reducing carbon emissions in intermediate links. At the same time, Yunnan Aluminum has also developed and built a product life cycle evaluation system, which conducts full-process carbon footprint accounting for each production link in the company’s entire industrial chain, and then invites authoritative third-party organizations to verify and authenticate, and issue carbon footprint certificates for corresponding products. The results are obvious. In recent years, the carbon footprint of similar aluminum products of Yunnan Aluminum has been significantly reduced.

Midea refrigerators have also put a lot of effort into product performance design. For example, the multi-gun injection technology currently used makes the insulation layer of the refrigerator more uniform and heat-retaining during the foaming process. Midea refrigerators set up a special technical team, which took the lead in overcoming the industry’s 8mm limit channel and uneven foaming flow, reducing the daily energy consumption of refrigerators by 15%. In terms of heat pump defrosting technology, through the heat transfer design of the low-temperature circuit, the heat recovery and utilization of the refrigeration system itself is used to defrost, the defrosting increment is reduced by 70%, and the energy consumption is improved by 8%.

“Product design must not only meet the current needs of consumers, but also consider the requirements of green environmental protection. It is the responsibility of enterprises to use more low-carbon materials.” said Wang Jiandong, product management director of Hefei Midea Refrigerator Co., Ltd., based on energy saving In the research and development of green products, in 2023, Midea refrigerators will take the lead in overcoming the structural design problem of door seals. The design of the 6mm ultra-thin door seal not only ensures the beautiful appearance, but also improves the sealing effect and performance. A single product can save 3% of energy consumption. This product will be launched in 2024.

Infiltrating the green concept into product research and development, on the one hand, the cost and energy consumption of the enterprise have been reduced, and on the other hand, the quality and competitiveness of the product have risen.

Dehua Bunny Decoration New Materials Co., Ltd., located in Luoshe Town, Deqing County, Zhejiang Province, was selected into the list of the fourth batch of industrial product green design demonstration enterprises announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Over the years, the company has been promoting product innovation and upgrading around the requirements of green, health, environmental protection and people-oriented. In 2022, the company uses 3D recombination technology to manufacture a variety of low-carbon technological woods that do not require dyeing, which improves the utilization rate of natural veneer. “Compared with traditional high-tech wood products, the economic benefits of low-carbon high-tech wood products have increased by nearly 50%, and the comprehensive utilization rate of wood has increased to more than 86%, which really helps factories save energy and reduce consumption.” The relevant person in charge of the company said.

Shengtong Technology Group Co., Ltd., selected as the 2022 Green Factory by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is located in Xiangjiang New District, Hunan. The company launched a food-grade packaging bag made of pure aluminum, which is expected to replace 15 billion plastic fresh-keeping bags within five years. At present, the product is sold to more than 70 countries and regions around the world.

Experts said that green products are closely related to green consumption. Green consumption requires a large supply of green products and services. Green product certification provides proof of green products and allows the market to follow. Through the requirements of green product indicators, it is transmitted to the supply chain, and enterprises are guided to adopt green and low-carbon production processes, environmentally friendly designs, economical and environmentally friendly materials, etc., which can promote green manufacturing from the demand side.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

