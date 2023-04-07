Home Business Credit Suisse apologizes to UBS for bankruptcy: integrating Credit Suisse’s business has huge risks
Business

Credit Suisse apologizes to UBS for bankruptcy: integrating Credit Suisse’s business has huge risks

by admin

On April 4 local time, Credit Suisse held its last annual general meeting in Zurich, Switzerland. Facing the wrath of investors big and small, Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann has apologized for the plight of the veteran lender being brought to the brink of bankruptcy and hastily taken over.

Last month, UBS agreed to buy struggling Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs at a discount, brokered by Swiss authorities, while the Swiss government provided more than 200 billion Swiss francs in backing and guarantees. The hastily arranged rescue has not only angered the shareholders of the two banks, but also made many Swiss people uneasy.

On April 5, UBS also held a general meeting of shareholders. UBS chairman Colm Kelleher said at the meeting that the integration of Credit Suisse will take three to four years, and even with government support, ” There are also huge risks in integrating these businesses.”

But Kelleher also said that through the combination with Credit Suisse, UBS can expand its scale, enhance its wealth and asset management capabilities, and continuously strengthen its position as Switzerland’s leading global bank. “We are confident that we can successfully lead UBS and Credit Suisse. integration.”

Credit Suisse apologizes to UBS for bankruptcy: There are huge risks in integrating Credit Suisse’s business. Click on the video to see it!

See also  The ten major departments of the Communist Party of China jointly announced that cryptocurrency transactions are illegal | The 10 major regulatory departments of the Communist Party of China | Bitcoin | Liu He

You may also like

Milan-Leao renewal: bomb from Portugal (with assist from...

Duel of the money giants – Which world...

Oil up on OPEC+ cuts and declining US...

“Target achieved”: ZENNER gas meters receive DVGW approval

CDM, ok to recruitment in the PA and...

U.S. jobless claims top 200,000 for ninth straight...

The debts of developing countries are exploding –...

“Draghi has a Luciferian cunning”. De Masi’s ‘bomb’

Gender dispute in schools: Berlin father goes to...

Berlusconi, children’s move: 100% of Fininvest armored. Family...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy