Published in the prestigious international magazine with a high impact factor Scientific Reports – Nature a search of Dr. Antonino Amoddeo by title “A mathematical model and numerical simulation for SARS-CoV-2 dynamics”.

The study, which combines Immunology and Mathematics in a field that can be defined as Immunomathematics, was inspired by clinical studies conducted in Wuhan, China, at the outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic also known as COVID-19, and published in The Lancet magazine. The Author has developed a mathematical model which takes into account the interaction of virions with the innate immune system, in particular with T lymphocytes, macrophages and interleukins, during the very early stages of the infection. The numerical simulation of the model made it possible to reproduce the clinical data published in The Lancet, highlighting how the immune mechanism that is triggered allows the infection to escape from the immune response, weakening it, suggesting it as a potential cause of lethal lung damage, characteristic of the COVID disease -19, an incorrect and anomalous production of anti-inflammatory interleukins, thus indicating a possible direction for the development of therapeutic solutions.

During the peer review process, the work presented was appreciated by the reviewers who – using their own words – expressed themselves with judgments such as: “The article appears very interesting and the calculations made seem to effectively illustrate the dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2 infection”, therefore referring to a work “that deserves attention and lends itself to forming a basis for future developments”.

The work published by Dr. Antonino Amoddeo represents an effective mathematical model capable of describing the dynamics of COVID-19 within the human body and its interaction with the innate immune system, and is part of the research activity in Mathematical Physics entirely carried out by the same within the Department of Civil, Energy, Environmental and Materials Engineering (DICEAM) of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria.