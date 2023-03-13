Credit Suisse shares have plummeted.

As the SDA news agency wrote on Monday morning, the title had lost over 14 percent in the morning.

After the shocks in the US banking sector in the past few days, local bank stocks have also taken a beating. While the minus at UBS is not quite as bad, the shares of the ailing Credit Suisse are in free fall on Monday and fell below the CHF 2.20 mark for the first time.

By 10:35 a.m., CS shares were down 14 percent to CHF 2,139. At the same time, UBS shares lost 5.5 percent to CHF 18.14. On Friday, the papers of both big banks had already lost a good 4.5 percent.






