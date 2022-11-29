Home Business Culturecom (00343) released its interim results with a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$20.851 million, an increase of 3.37% year-on-year|Culturecom_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Culturecom (00343) released its interim results with a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$20.851 million, an increase of 3.37% year-on-year|Culturecom_Sina Finance_Sina.com

cultural communication(00343) announced the interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$16.982 million, a year-on-year decrease of 62.24%; a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$20.851 million, an increase of 3.37% year-on-year; the basic Loss of 1.2 Hong Kong cents.

According to the announcement, revenue from publishing and intellectual property licensing business decreased by approximately 24.8%. The main reason is that during the interim period, the revenue from Japanese manga book publishing decreased.

