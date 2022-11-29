You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

cultural communication(00343) announced the interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$16.982 million, a year-on-year decrease of 62.24%; a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$20.851 million, an increase of 3.37% year-on-year; the basic Loss of 1.2 Hong Kong cents.

According to the announcement, revenue from publishing and intellectual property licensing business decreased by approximately 24.8%. The main reason is that during the interim period, the revenue from Japanese manga book publishing decreased.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!