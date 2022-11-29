You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]
cultural communication(00343) announced the interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$16.982 million, a year-on-year decrease of 62.24%; a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$20.851 million, an increase of 3.37% year-on-year; the basic Loss of 1.2 Hong Kong cents.
According to the announcement, revenue from publishing and intellectual property licensing business decreased by approximately 24.8%. The main reason is that during the interim period, the revenue from Japanese manga book publishing decreased.
Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP