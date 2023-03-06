The energy crisis has Germany firmly in its grip. The gas storage tanks are currently filling up. You can read here at news.de how high the storage level is, whether there is already a gas emergency and whether emergency plans are working.

The filling level of the natural gas storage facilities in Deutschland has increasingly become the focus of many citizens since the autumn. We inform you here about current fill levels, compare with other countries and present you with further informative data and facts about the current one natural gas-Situation. This article will be updated daily for you.

German gas storage is currently about 68% full!

The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany is currently exactly 67,7 % (Status: 04.03.2023). This corresponds to a charge of 168.4806 TWh (terawatt hours). According to current measurements, the daily gas supply falls by -0.23 percent.

From a purely technical point of view, a total of 248.8576 TWh of gas can be stored in Germany. There are also fixed values ​​that determine how much gas can be taken from or fed into our storage facilities. The agreed value for the maximum amount of gas that can be withdrawn is currently 6953.18 GWh and the maximum amount that can be supplied is 4274.12 GWh per day.

Level of the gas storage in Germany: This is the development

In the following you can see how the gas storage level in Germany has developed over the past few days:

04.03.2023: 67,7%

03.03.2023: 67,94%

02.03.2023: 68,4%

01.03.2023: 68,91%

28.02.2023: 69,5%

27.02.2023: 70,1%

26.02.2023: 70,71%

25.02.2023: 70,93%

24.02.2023: 71,08%

The locations of the German gas storage facilities

As an association of operators of German gas and hydrogen storage facilities, the Energy Storage Initiative (INES) represents more than 90 percent of the German and around a quarter of the gas storage capacities in the European Union. The approximately 40 gas storage locations in Germany are mostly located near consumption centers or at important coupling and border crossing points of the German transmission system. In the following overview we have arranged the locations according to federal states for you:

Federal State Location(s) Gas Storage Berlin Bremen Bremen-Lesum Hamburg Reitbrook Brandenburg Rüdersdorf North Rhine-Westphalia Epe, Xanten Hesse Reckrod, Hähnlein, Stockstadt Schleswig-Holstein Rönne Lower Saxony Etzel, Krummhörn, Jemgun, Nüttermoor, Huntorf, Harsefeld, Kalle, Uelsen, Rehden, Empelde Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Crack Saxony-Anhalt Peckensen, Bernburg, Stassfurt, Bad Lauchstadt, Peißen, Bernburg Saxony Thuringia Allmenhausen, Kirchheiligen Lower Saxony Bayern Eschenfelden, Bierwang, Breitbrunn, Wolfersberg, Schmidhausen, Inzenham Baden-Wuerttemberg Fronhofen, Sandhausen Rhineland-Palatinate Frankenthal Saarland

Is gas running out in Germany?

This always depends on the special circumstances, consumption and feed-in. According to the Energy Storage Initiative (INES), German gas storage facilities can store around 256 TWh of energy, which is around a quarter of the yearly gas consumption corresponds to in Germany.

The amount of gas supplied on March 4, 2023 is 37.16 GWh (gigawatt hours), while the amount withdrawn is 608.9 GWh.

How much gas does Germany use per month?

Natural gas consumption in Germany has increased continuously over the last few years. The statistics show that up to 142.3 TWh (2021) are consumed in Germany in the heating months such as December and January (source: Federal Network Agency).

Basically, a 1-person household consumes around 4,000 to 8,000 kWh of gas per year, with a 2-person household it can be up to 12,000 kWh. In a single-family house, the annual gas consumption is estimated at 20,000 to 40,000 kWh, depending on the living area.

According to currently available figures, Germans consume a total of 905.3031 TWh of gas annually. Compared to the annual consumption, the gas storage capacity is currently 18.61%.

How full are the gas storage facilities in other countries?

In other countries, too, one looks at the filling levels of the gas storage tanks. We have the overview for you:

Portugal: 95.51% (3.7888 TWh of 3.967 TWh total storage)

Sweden: 95.23% (0.0967 TWh of 0.1015 TWh total storage)

Spain: 79.85% (28.1464 TWh of 35.2503 TWh total storage)

Bulgaria: 77.54% (4.4993 TWh of 5.8025 TWh total storage)

Croatia: 77.25% (3.6866 TWh of 4.7725 TWh total storage)

Denmark: 75.62% (7.5165 TWh of 9.9404 TWh total storage)

Austria: 68.36% (66.135 TWh of 96.7419 TWh total storage)

Poland: 68.31% (24.8717 TWh of 36.4103 TWh total storage)

Germany: 67.7% (168.4806 TWh of 248.8576 TWh total storage)

Slovakia: 61.67% (23.9591 TWh of 38.8476 TWh total storage)

Czech Republic: 61.37% (26.8877 TWh of 43.8099 TWh total storage)

Holland: 60.02% (83.3893 TWh of 138.9411 TWh total storage)

Italy: 58.64% (113.4396 TWh of 193.4434 TWh total storage)

Hungary: 47.51% (32.1663 TWh of 67.7027 TWh total storage)

Romania: 44.94% (14.738 TWh of 32.7936 TWh total storage)

Belgium: 43.41% (3.3038 TWh of 7.61 TWh total storage)

France: 38.23% (51.082 TWh of 133.6026 TWh total storage)

Latvia: 37.09% (8.928 TWh of 24.074 TWh total storage)

Where and why maintenance work is currently being carried out at German gas storage locationsyou can also find out here at new.de.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editorial team.

We will tell you here how you can also save energy costs for electricity and heating.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current data from GIE (Gas Infrastructure Europe). If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

roj/news.de