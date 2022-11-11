Home Business Dafeng Port (08310) released the first three quarters results, the loss attributable to shareholders was HK$58.077 million, a year-on-year increase of 25.11% Dafeng Port_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Dafeng Port(08310) released its third quarter results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group made a profit of HK$308 million, a year-on-year decrease of 56.92%; the loss attributable to shareholders was HK$58.077 million, a year-on-year increase of 25.11%; per share The basic loss was 4.51 HK cents.

According to the announcement, during the period, the group’s trading business made a profit of approximately HK$296 million (the same period in 2021: approximately HK$693 million). The decrease in revenue of this segment was mainly attributable to the fifth wave of community outbreaks caused by the Omicron mutated virus and the sharp increase in Hong Kong infection cases in 2022, which had a material adverse impact on cross-border transportation and logistics, and a decrease in trading business volume due to weak market conditions.

