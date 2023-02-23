Original Title: Daily News of Wine Enterprises | Jia Guangming, chairman of Golden Seed Liquor, resigns; Dahao Technology will re-assess the acquisition of Red Star

Liquor stocks weakened, wine ETF fell more than 1%

On February 23, the wine ETF weakened in early trading, falling more than 1%. Among the heavyweight stocks, Gujing Gongjiu fell more than 4%, Jinshiyuan and Jiugui Liquor fell more than 2%, and Wuliangye, Shanxi Fenjiu, and Yanghe shares fell more than 1%.

Golden Seed Chairman Jia Guangming Resigns

On February 22, Anhui Golden Seed Liquor Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of the chairman after the market closed, saying that Chairman Jia Guangming would no longer serve as the director, chairman of the seventh session of the board of directors, and member of the professional committee of the board of directors due to work adjustments. The corresponding positions, and no longer hold any other positions in the company.

Dahao Technology will re-argument the merger and acquisition of Red Star shares

On February 20, Dahao Technology announced that it will fully implement the stock issuance registration system on February 17. After the reform, the main board will highlight the blue-chip characteristics of the market, and focus on supporting high-quality companies with mature business models, stable operating performance, large scale, and representative industries. Enterprises, the positioning of the main board sector was further clarified. The company will re-analyze and analyze whether the proposed purchase of 100.00% of the equity of Beijing Yiqing Asset Management Co., Ltd. and 46.00% of the shares of Beijing Red Star Co., Ltd. and the raising of supporting funds are in compliance with the regulations. There is great uncertainty about whether this restructuring can continue. .

The judicial auction of Hainan Coconut Island’s equity fell under the hammer, and multiple bidders divided up 60 million shares

On February 22, the judicial auction of 60 million shares held by Dongfang Junsheng Investment Management Co., Ltd., the controlling shareholder of Hainan Coconut Island, ended. Auction records show that for the 8 auction targets this time, the number of applicants for each target is between 5 and 7, each target is 7.5 million shares, the lowest transaction price is 98.735 million yuan, and the highest transaction price is 122 million yuan. According to the final bidding situation, Hainan Xintang Trading Partnership (Limited Partnership) won 15 million shares, Quande Energy (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. won 15 million shares, Zhang Yu, Zhong Ge, Han Lili, Hu Yanbin and other four natural persons Shareholders each bid for 7.5 million shares.

Huashan Lunjian Winery has completed an investment of 532 million

Recently, according to today’s Fengxiang news, the Huashan Lunjian winery project in Fengxiang District, Baoji City, Shaanxi Province has completed an investment of 532 million yuan. The main steel structure of No. 7 and No. 8 workshops has been completed, and wall and roof panels are being installed. Fireproof coating construction; the design of the comprehensive packaging center has been completed, and the bidding is underway, and the construction will start soon.

Bill Gates buys stake in Heineken beer

According to information from the Dutch Securities Regulatory Authority (AFM), the former richest man in the world and Microsoft founder Bill Gates bought nearly 10.8 million shares of Heineken Beer Holdings last Friday, accounting for about 3.76% of the latter’s total share capital. According to the letter disclosure document, 6.65 million shares in this transaction were bought in the name of individuals, and the rest of the shares were bought by the Gates Melinda Foundation. According to the stock price calculation last Friday, Bill Gates spent almost 880 million euros on “buying beer” this time. In terms of time, his counterparty should be FEMSA, a Mexican multinational beverage and retail company.

Kouzijiao launches high-end Jianxiang series

On February 21, the launch conference of Kouzijiao and series of new products with the theme of “Natural Fragrance and Extraordinary Enjoyment” was held in Hefei. “. It was mentioned at the meeting that the concurrent series is a strategic product for Kouzijiao to go to the whole country. The launch of the Jianxiang series will firstly achieve category innovation leadership and become the No. 1 brand of Jianxiang high-end liquor in China; secondly, realize quality innovation leadership to meet consumers’ high-quality pursuit of a better life; The high-end tonality of the Kouzijiao brand.

CITIC Securities: The recovery of the business scene drives the offline consumption of alcohol

On February 22, the CITIC Securities Research Report pointed out that after the Spring Festival, the consumption scene has recovered significantly, and offline consumption has gradually taken off. Liquor generally shows a trend of destocking and rising confidence. Through visiting markets and terminals in North China, South China, and East China, we found that high-end wine gifts represented by Wuliangye and Moutai were in strong demand in the past, and that Jiannanchun Crystal Sword, Yanghe Sky Blue, Blue and White Series, Luzhou Laojiao and other products have achieved relatively high click-through rates. The liquor investment point of view continues the recommendation logic of comprehensive dynamic sales and inventory; at the same time, under the background of the recovery of leading batch prices, the sector is looking forward to flexible opportunities. In terms of beer, the current inventory in the market is relatively good, catering has fully recovered, and there is still room for improvement in nightclubs. We look forward to the sector market under the low base in March and April.

The sales of the three major e-commerce liquor companies increased by 8.41% in January

On February 21, according to the research report of Wanlian Securities, according to the statistics of radish investment, the three major e-commerce platforms Taoxi, JD.com, and Pinduoduo showed an overall recovery trend in alcohol online sales in January this year compared with the end of last year. The total online sales in January were 9.564 billion yuan, an increase of 8.41% year-on-year, and the monthly sales hit a two-year high. Among the three major e-commerce platforms, JD.com is still the main battlefield for online liquor sales, and its liquor sales account for more than 70% of the total online sales of the three major e-commerce platforms. Online consumption of beer continued to decline. In January, the total beer sales of the three major e-commerce companies were 386 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 35.96%.

Construction of Maotai-flavored Liquor Science and Technology Demonstration Park Project in Tongzi County, Zunyi, Guizhou started

On February 21, the Guizhou Tongzi Maotai Liquor Science and Technology Demonstration Park project, located in Lianlong Village, Rongguang Town, Tongzi County, Zunyi City, Guizhou Province, officially started construction. It is reported that the total investment of the project is 560 million yuan, and the annual planned investment is 200 million yuan, covering an area of ​​about 192 mu. It is planned to build 2 wine-making workshops, 2 koji-making workshops, 1 packaging workshop (including tasting center, sauce wine museum, packaging workshop), and Dongzang wine storage, etc. After the project is completed and put into operation, the annual production capacity of liquor can be 5,000 tons, the annual tax revenue is expected to be about 80 million yuan, and 1,000 jobs can be provided.

(Comprehensive compilation of Sohu Finance, Yunjiu Toutiao, Weijiu, Sugar and Wine Express, China Alcoholic Drinks Association, Securities Times, CCTV Finance, Yangcheng Evening News, Liquor Enterprise Official Website, etc., edited by Wei Ru)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: