Source title: Daotong Intelligence will debut at IFA 2022 to show the world breakthrough solutions for aerial exploration

Recently, IFA announced that the 2022 Berlin International Consumer Electronics Show (IFA 2022) will return to offline from September 2nd to September 6th, Beijing time. Daotong Intelligent will attend this IFA exhibition together with more than 2,000 exhibiting brands. Daotong Intelligent Booth: Hall 3.2·#110, sincerely invite exhibitors and media friends to come and communicate, and jointly open a very inspiring and in-depth exhibition. A feast for the consumer electronics & technology industry with breadth. IFA is one of the largest and most authoritative and prestigious 3C technology brand exhibitions in the world. IFA 2022 is an important venue for global consumer electronics and home appliance manufacturers and traders to gather and display new products and new technologies. Bringing an unparalleled feast of technology, showing the top level of current consumer electronics products at the application level. It is reported that the exhibition area of ​​this IFA is 163,900 square meters, and it is expected to attract more than 245,000 exhibitors. Daotong Intelligent will bring EVO Nano series, EVO Lite series, EVO II Pro consumer drones, as well as Daotong Arowana series, EVO II industrial version, EVO II RTK series, EVO II DUAL 640T and other industry-grade drones and The supporting products appeared at the IFA 2022 exhibition, showing the technological and product capabilities of Daotong Intelligent to global users. As one of the few companies in the world that owns the core technologies of both tilt-rotor UAV and multi-rotor UAV, Daotong Intelligent's UAV flight control and other technologies are in a leading position in the industry. Popular industry-level UAV application scenarios represented by Daotong Arowana series, EVO II industrial version, EVO II RTK series, EVO II DUAL 640T, etc. cover coastal defense anti-smuggling, security inspection, power inspection, emergency rescue, surveying and mapping, etc. A field that empowers industry productivity. In terms of consumer-grade drone products, EVO Nano+, EVO Lite, EVO Lite+, and EVO II Pro open up a new realm of aerial photography through excellent performance and functional gameplay such as imaging, image transmission, manipulation, and interaction. It is worth mentioning that EVO Nano+ recently completed an extreme challenge: to take aerial photos of the Fagradal volcano in Iceland, which has been sleeping for more than 6,000 years. The EVO Nano+, a mini drone weighing only 249 grams, still performs well in the harsh environment of the volcanic zone with strong winds, hot temperatures and signal interference. With the blessing of stable flight control technology and powerful image resolution, the next scene is recorded. Stunning and shocking pictures of volcanic eruptions. In addition, during the local time period of 11:30-12:00 and 16:00-16:30 from September 2nd to 5th, there will be special red speeches and lucrative lottery activities on the booth site. Welcome to the audience before the exhibition. Come to listen, communicate and interact. For more exciting things, please come to IFA 2022 Daotong Intelligent UAV Booth: Hall 3.2·#110 to visit and communicate from September 2nd to 6th, looking forward to your visit!

