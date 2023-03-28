David, the outburst of the expelled professor: “In the USA hyper-sexualized”

The professor than in a middle school Florida was fired in trunk for showing the picture of the Michelangelo’s Davidin Italy it could even receive a recognition. The mayor of Florence is working on the initiative Nardella and she now says she is honored. But he is the principal in the Usa it ended up in a storm. For 27 years Hope carrasquilla – we read in the Corriere della Sera – he taught History of Art, he had been there for a year preside of Tallahassee Classical School in Florida. She was forced by the School Board a resign after the art teacher showed Michelangelo’s David to the students of sixth grade and one of the parents felt it pornographic. “Mi grieves what happens in a school of classical studies, where we aim for the good, the true, the beautiful, the themes of Western civilization and education humanities“.

“In America – continues Carrasquilla to the Corriere – we have one hyper-sexualized society. But students should understand that there isn’t nothing wrong in the body, nothing of which to be ashamed. That it’s not pornography. In another school, in the third grade, a mother had complained. But there is nothing inappropriate. It’s art. We look at David: there is a vulnerability in his nakedness, in his adolescent face. We also study The creation of Adamo. I know marry, stories the story into inaccurate way. Politically I am moderate. And I’m a conservative Christian. Also in Italia you are catholic and you have art, there is no conflict, it doesn’t go against mine Christian values. It shouldn’t be one political question“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

