Rai has long awaited the exit of CEO Carlo Fuortes, indicated by the PD, for a rebalancing judged by all to be transversal by Roberto Sergio, historic internal manager and plenipotentiary of the radio sector

This is last night’s news: Igor De Biasio, director of the Rai Administration with a Lega share, was indicated by the Meloni government as the new president of Terna. The news, which confirms the Carroccio’s trust in the Brianza manager, has put the corridors of viale Mazzini in fibrillation where, for some time, the release of the CEO has been awaited Carlo Fuortesindicated by the PD, for a rebalancing judged by all transversal by Roberto Sergiohistoric internal manager and plenipotentiary of the radio sector.

While Fuortes still hasn’t packed his bags (the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, has no intention of taking him over at the helm of La Scala), the premature exit of De Biasio from the board of directors would further weaken the centre-right, which in fact can only count on forcist Simona Agnes and, sporadically, on the “grillino” support Alexander DiMajo (on the left, in addition to Fuortes, the president Marinella Soldi, Francesa Bria and the employee representative, Riccardo Laganà).

Last but not least, De Biasio's departure would oblige Parliament to find an agreement, with one of the two branches having the right to vote on a possible replacement. Then it is very likely that De Biasio will remain in office until the end of his mandate, so as to closely observe the restructuring of leadership positions. During his mandate, in fact, De Biasio managed to build a transversal team of managers not necessarily aligned, but very competent and from which the center-right awaits a revolutionized radio and television story, not necessarily biased but not ultra-ideological as was the last and contested edition of Sanremo. Salvini will therefore most likely keep his man on the board of mother Raipending the renewal of the board expected for 2024.


