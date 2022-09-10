On September 6, the opening ceremony of the 13th China Dairy Conference 2022 China Dairy Top 20 (D20) Summit and the 2022 China Dairy Exhibition was officially launched in Jinan. Shandong Deyi Dairy Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as: Deyi Dairy) successfully promoted the transformation and upgrading of the enterprise by virtue of the advantages of resource integration of the whole industry chain and the digital platform, and was selected into the “Excellent Case Collection of Digital Transformation of China‘s Dairy Industry” compiled by the China Dairy Industry Association. At the same time, Wang Peiliang, President of Deyi Dairy, was awarded the title of Outstanding Dairy Worker in 2022.

Deyi Dairy, a low-temperature milk manufacturer born and raised in Shandong, has attracted the attention of the industry.

He has been deeply involved in the industry for many years. Regarding the development orientation of the company, Wang Peiliang once said: “Deyi Dairy is gradually promoting the rapid transformation and upgrading of the enterprise and the upstream and downstream industry chains, building a new engine for continuous growth for the enterprise, and encouraging the construction of Deyi as a high-end Chinese company. The first brand of low-temperature dairy products, and drive the digital integration, large-scale and high-end development of the whole industrial chain of low-temperature dairy products in Shandong and even the whole country.”

Deep cultivation of low-temperature fresh pasteurized milk is recognized for its quality

At the 2022 China Dairy Exhibition, many dairy companies exhibited their competitive products, and Deyi Dairy was no exception. At the Deyi Dairy booth, there were more than 90 products in the series of low-temperature fresh milk and low-temperature yogurt covering children, Young, middle-aged, elderly and other different groups, the main products of low-temperature milk, such as Zhenyou, Xianjing, Youmai, and Changrun, attract consumers to stop and taste frequently.

Taking Zhenyou high-quality fresh milk, a pasteurized milk of Deyi Dairy as an example, Guan Jiliang, Vice President of Deyi Dairy, introduced that the product adopts a pasteurization process of 75°C/15s to retain the five active proteins in milk, including lactoferrin. Protein content 55mg/L, immunoglobulin 300mg/L, β-lactoglobulin ≥ 3200 mg/L, lactoperoxidase ≥ 2200 U/L, α-lactalbumin ≥ 1000mg/L, rich in active substances, and this At the same time, in order to ensure fresh nutrition, the products are only sold on the same day.

Talking about the current consumers’ understanding of pasteurized milk, Cheng Guangyan, a researcher at the Institute of Food and Nutrition Development of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, believes that the popularization of pasteurized milk should be increased, and the current consumer awareness is still relatively low. “The production conditions of pasteurized milk are relatively strict, which not only requires safe and high-quality milk sources, but also requires low-temperature refrigeration throughout the whole process due to a relatively short shelf life, but its advantages are obvious. Retain the nutrients in milk relatively complete, especially in the high natural fresh nutrition content, such as lactoferrin, immunoglobulin, β-lactoglobulin, α-lactalbumin, etc. Many studies have shown that these natural fresh nutrients Nutrition plays an important role in resisting the invasion of pathogens such as bacteria, activating the immune response in the body, and maintaining the health of the body.”

In order to provide consumers with better low-temperature products, Deyi Dairy actively implements China‘s high-quality milk project, and continuously optimizes the low-temperature pasteurized milk sterilization process through dedicated line production, precise control, process innovation, and the establishment of furosine detection methods. Protects milk’s natural active nutrients. It is understood that Deyi Dairy passed the acceptance of China‘s high-quality milk project in 2018.

The quality of Deyi Dairy has been continuously recognized by the market. Today, Deyi Dairy products cover 16 cities in Shandong Province, and radiate Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hebei, Henan and other surrounding provinces and cities. Covering more than 1,000 large supermarkets, more than 300 three-star and above hotels, thousands of retail outlets, more than 1,000 convenience chain stores, nearly 500 Yijia booking service centers and more than 5,000 community service stores, with a daily rate of 1 million Families provide fresh milk delivery.

2-6℃ is the golden storage temperature of milk. In order to realize the whole-process control of the cold chain, Deyi Dairy has established a wholly-owned subsidiary of cold chain logistics, which has more than 500 refrigerated vehicles with independent refrigeration units. Linyi, Yantai and other 16 cities have established low-temperature cold storage and distribution centers, forming a distribution network covering the whole province of Shandong and radiating north and east China. Benefit Logistics has a daily throughput of 800 tons and more than 1,500 daily distribution sites, covering supermarkets, stores, convenience stores and other channels in the province. At the same time, Deyi Logistics has developed WMS and TMS systems to monitor the location, trajectory, and temperature of the vehicle in real time to ensure product safety.

Deyi Dairy also has a Yijia order terminal service team of more than 5,000 people, supporting more than 5,000 professional thermal insulation delivery vehicles to ensure that products arrive fresh from the factory to the dining table 24 hours a day. In the low-temperature milk market, Deyi Dairy has effectively opened up for consumers It solves the pain point of the “last mile” of delivery.

Layout “ecological whole industry chain” to strive for high quality and safety

“The largest low-temperature milk manufacturer in Shandong Province, and the fourth largest domestic dairy company in the field of low-temperature milk”, this is the description of Deyi Dairy by the China Dairy Association in “Excellent Cases of Digital Transformation of China‘s Dairy Industry”.

How to make a cup of fresh and delicious pasteurized milk? Deyi Dairy uses practical actions to explain a company’s dedication to its goals and adherence to its dreams.

In order to produce high-quality pasteurized milk, Deyi Dairy has formed a self-controlled business model of the whole chain of planting-raising-adding-distribution-selling from the source, creating a whole “ecological industry chain” from the source pasture to the people’s dining table, realizing the Upstream forage planting, dairy farming, production and processing in the midstream, cold fresh logistics and distribution to downstream terminal sales and independent control of consumer services.

Pastures are the source of dairy production, and good pasture management is the guarantee of every drop of good milk. In order to ensure the quality and safety of raw milk, Deyi Dairy established an ecological cycle dairy base in the Yellow River Delta wetland, including four large-scale pastures with 10,000 heads and 35,000 dairy cows. At the same time, in order to ensure the milk quality of dairy cows, the dairy base also established a 20,000-mu high-protein American alfalfa silage planting base. Excellent dairy breeds, scientific feeding, and good breeding environment produce high-quality raw milk. It is understood that the protein content of Deyi Dairy’s raw milk reaches 3.5%, the total number of bacterial colonies is controlled below 10,000 CFU/mL, and the somatic cells are controlled below 100,000/mL.

Production and processing are also an important part of controlling the quality of dairy products. To this end, Deyi Dairy has established a complete quality and safety assurance system, implemented the whole chain quality management concept from dairy farming to consumers’ dining table, and insisted on continuous investment in new technologies and new processes, so that product technology has sustainable competitiveness. . At present, Deyi Dairy has 103 valid patents, including 6 authorized invention patents and 6 utility model patents.

“Prospering milk, enriching farmers, benefiting the people and strengthening the country” is the corporate mission of Deyi Dairy. In the process of promoting the rapid development of the enterprise, Deyi Dairy actively practices its corporate social responsibility and has made important contributions to promoting local economic development. In terms of agricultural planting, by the end of 2019, Deyi Dairy had transferred more than 20,000 mu of land, driving 4 towns, 59 villages, 3,657 households, and more than 12,000 farmers in Muli Town, Qingcheng Town, Heilizhai Town, and Tianzhen Subdistrict Office. The annual income of farmers increased by 20 million yuan; in terms of animal husbandry, 4 self-owned large-scale pastures were built in Gaoqing County, and more than 300 farmers in 4 surrounding towns and towns were transformed into industrial workers. At the same time, the cooperative ranch adopted the “leading enterprise + dairy farmer” cooperation model, which led to an increase in the income of 18,000 farmers in Zibo, Binzhou, Dongying, Weifang, Tai’an and Laiwu, and promoted the rapid development of the dairy industry in central Shandong. As of this year, Deyi Dairy has driven a total of 21,000 industrial workers in the upstream, midstream and downstream of the entire industry chain, contributing to the overall promotion of rural revitalization.

It is understood that Deyi Dairy is currently constructing an intelligent workshop with a daily output of 500 tons of low-temperature dairy products, which will be completed by the end of September this year. After the new workshop is completed, the company’s production capacity will reach 1,000 tons per day, making it the largest low-temperature milk processing base in Shandong and surrounding provinces and cities.

Talking about the strategic vision of the company’s future development, Deyi Dairy said that the company still focuses on dairy products such as low-temperature pasteurized fresh milk and probiotic functional yogurt. , to maximize the preservation of the fresh nutrition of milk, and to provide consumers with the highest quality and freshest low-temperature pasteurized milk. (Shen Mei)

